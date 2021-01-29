Covina CA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market is attributed to factors such as advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.
The report "Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, and Mobile C-Arms), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing investment in research and development of biologics
The growing number of interventional radiology procedures which demands real-time imaging is driving the fluoroscopy market. Advantages of flat panel detector over image intensifiers, increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and angiography, as a consequence of sport injuries and growing geriatric population, rising popularity of multipurpose imaging systems, use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to boost growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of hand-held fluoroscopes due to its efficient facilities is creating a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers. The introduction of fluoroscopes in the field of sports medicine is also expected to boost the market over the coming years.
Growing fluoroscopy equipment industry
The major factors driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment are the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market”, By Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, and Mobile C-Arms), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global fluoroscopy equipment market accounted for US$ 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes GE Healthcare, Siemens Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Philips Group, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Orthoscan Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
