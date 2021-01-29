



Today, on 29 January 2021, Tallinn District Court decided not to satisfy the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and its three creditors - Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti- against the ruling in which Harju County Court decided to terminate the reorganization proceedings. AS Tallinna Moekombinaat will decide on its further steps after getting thoroughly acquainted with the ruling. The District Court ruling can be appealed within 15 days.

T1 Mall of Tallinn continues its daily activities. The reorganization process of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat does not affect operations of other group companies of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee



