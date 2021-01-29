Covina CA, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing awareness related to environmental concerns and the growing consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources are driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market.
The global green technology and susceptibility market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.7%.
The report "Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cyber Security, and Blockchain), By Applications (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Increase in Environmental Awareness and Concerns
Increasing environmental awareness among the consumers that has further increased the demand for eco-friendly products or less harmful products is driving the growth of the market. The government initiatives for reducing the carbon footprint and to minimize waste production are a major factor that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics segment is playing a vital role in garnering the energy demands, energy consumption, and is helping environmental technology industries to gain insights on future patterns of energy conditions. This is compelling the energy & utility industry to accommodate diverse source of renewable energy with help of smart systems which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. A key example of renewable energy in this sector is smart grid that uses green tech and provides continuous energy flow reliability of renewable energy, and help the industry modernize the overall grid. This in turn is boosting the growth of the segment in the coming years.
Growing consumer and industrial interest industry
Climate change and vulnerabilities associated with global warming has increased the environmental awareness and concerns among individuals across the globe. This has resulted to high R&D activities for technology-based renewable sources and is expected to be the major factor that drives the green technology and sustainability market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global green technology and susceptibility market includes GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Inc., LO3 Energy, and CONSENSYS.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
