REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 29, 2021

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second-half 2020:

Available resources on December 31, 2020: 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over second-half 2020: 0;

Number of transactions on sell side over second-half 2020: 0;

Traded volume on buy side over second-half 2020: 0 shares for 0 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over second-half 2020: 0 shares for 0 euros.

As a reminder,

At June 30, 2020, available resources were 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

investor relations Hubert d’AILLIÈRES

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Mengxing ZHANG

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

Paul LOGEROT

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Attachment