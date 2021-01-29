TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian managers and executives were asked “How does 2020 stack up for your organization compared to each of the previous years of the 2010s decade?” Surprisingly, only 55% of executives ranked 2020 as a worse year, whereas 26% ranked it as better. In the Finance sector 45% said it was worse and 42% said it was better (the highest across any sector).



This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

For more details see our website: https://modusresearch.com/businesses-are-much-more-optimistic-about-survival/

About The Business Monitor

The Business Monitor is Canada’s only B2B omnibus service. Results from the Monitor are based on scientific samples of Canadian business leaders.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback from Canadian enterprises based on scientifically representative samples. We offer our clients exclusive access to the Modus Business Panel – the gold standard of B2B research in Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4002e5d3-c20d-4a4c-ac00-cb9c7b446144

For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact: Charlie Graves President, Modus Research 1800 254 6944 x 244 cgraves at modusresearch dot com @ModusResearch