Villers-lès-Nancy, 29 January 2021 – 06:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release

H2 2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, liquidity account holdings at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

        - Number of shares: 1,699
        - Cash balance: €283,863.20

For the 2020 second half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES41,743 shares€3,763,681.391,984 transactions
SALES41,843 shares €3,798,700.902,223 transactions

For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:
in the half-year report of 30 June 2020:

        - Number of shares: 1,799
        - Cash balance: €248,843.67

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

        - Number of shares: 2,219
        - Cash balance: €50,000.00

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA  – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

 APPENDIX

 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesAmounts in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesAmounts in
EUR
TOTAL1,98441,7433,763,681.392,22341,8433,798,700.90
01/07/20202125719649.093655011.5
02/07/20205453438.31827521066.9
03/07/202061108406.61113510407
06/07/20200001024319585.51
07/07/20200004897340
08/07/20204665280000
09/07/2020000812210248
10/07/2020000000
13/07/20200004383157
14/07/2020000000
15/07/2020000000
16/07/2020000000
17/07/2020000000
20/07/2020000000
21/07/2020000000
22/07/2020000000
23/07/2020000000
24/07/2020000000
27/07/2020000000
28/07/2020000000
29/07/2020000000
30/07/2020710483204201620
31/07/202012520004241961.8
03/08/2020210080004514167.8
04/08/20200001231906.7
05/08/2020000000
06/08/20200001615124
07/08/2020000000
10/08/2020000000
11/08/2020000000
12/08/2020000000
13/08/2020000000
14/08/2020000000
17/08/2020000000
18/08/2020000000
19/08/2020000000
20/08/2020000000
21/08/2020000000
24/08/2020000000
25/08/2020000000
26/08/2020000000
27/08/2020000000
28/08/2020000000
31/08/2020591330103672.171034527390
01/09/20202648038091.796937460.4
02/09/20201943234272.982522117553.7
03/09/20203479662608.662647637678.59
04/09/20202177559273.0151102979552.92
07/09/20201934927331.522340932261.51
08/09/20203268253640.12101108740.8
09/09/20203643633604.39000
10/09/20201118013807.013990470300.37
11/09/20203337028953.312034326976.61
14/09/2020615411874.22751340092.59
15/09/20201123818735.12649439128.01
16/09/20200007534218.8
17/09/20201723018244.594745886
18/09/20200002954343341.83
21/09/20202749038996.0131129296
22/09/20201352712.55666552908
23/09/2020918214551.9917573.3
24/09/20201942533021.481329022595.99
25/09/20202525019534.85257845661.31
28/09/20201920616396.412638531016.22
29/09/20207200164401525921541.99
30/09/20202940433416.9923620025
01/10/20201943135299.51413210825.4
02/10/20201932926904.212120716958.99
05/10/20200004066856522.62
06/10/202049106691345.331520017323.9
07/10/202000050107693661.82
08/10/2020601196104802.251931027517
09/10/20203072062316.291219016596.01
12/10/202015400344232147040624.5
13/10/202023104088323.0440107291579.35
14/10/20201221518783.992383773488.18
15/10/20205374064002.014746401.6
16/10/20201132828521.992984273618.59
19/10/2020822520088.994867060386.03
20/10/20205589181312.392736733817.29
21/10/20202345040733.63453348485.89
22/10/20201524822588.812865159692.79
23/10/20203685178541.774277671903.07
26/10/20202278371901.094088081034.18
27/10/20202042639029.011946042189.59
28/10/2020751417124868.45000
29/10/20201243436266.082439833525.81
30/10/2020510086053073063037.47
02/11/20204153046371.981316414353.39
03/11/20200131134.9045640034.52
04/11/2020912210861.793169461880.93
05/11/2020927224696.43060454987.37
06/11/2020401136102182.63617015364.01
09/11/2020801425126318.564286078108.47
10/11/20204978667615.49716013999.01
11/11/20201315313163.294883972827.63
12/11/20202646941032.393455048623.03
13/11/20202242837957.614978169810.93
16/11/20204987375359.722333330011.89
17/11/20201123520280.99515013045.01
18/11/20200002249343336.18
19/11/20204114103445685580556.48
20/11/20201639737840.61612311773.81
23/11/20203130127703259458336.32
24/11/20202366165151.41636736425.12
25/11/20203060859549.891623823516.99
26/11/20201225524719.51830029157.09
27/11/20201442541223311511165.01
30/11/20201820920247.693476574491.88
01/12/202017625613804885083663.97
02/12/20201837737075.393244343614.41
03/12/202027101799651.154388987293.31
04/12/20203694191910.763158857486.88
07/12/20205084781758.2000
08/12/20204072268517.011956553519
09/12/20201504785761699164784.14
10/12/20203560359399.721621421316.3
11/12/20203981779677.522760058608
14/12/2020011010762044343555.18
15/12/202025049154659058847.78
16/12/202010225229032635135919.8
17/12/20201161644.81318118788.2
18/12/20204150156426626490
21/12/2020062865326.82056458777.99
22/12/20200004176982014.23
23/12/202023460508802742046673.59
24/12/20203146651726.791528431583.41
25/12/2020000000
28/12/20203169476926.222038442723.61
29/12/20204311801304301927630738.2
30/12/20203173380168.433831634597.8
31/12/2020815016450.0159916100913.8

Attachment