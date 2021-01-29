Villers-lès-Nancy, 29 January 2021 – 06:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

H2 2020 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE , liquidity account holdings at 31 December 2020 were as follows:

- Number of shares: 1,699

- Cash balance: €283,863.20

For the 2020 second half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES 41,743 shares €3,763,681.39 1,984 transactions SALES 41,843 shares €3,798,700.90 2,223 transactions

For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows :

in the half-year report of 30 June 2020:

- Number of shares: 1,799

- Cash balance: €248,843.67

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

- Number of shares: 2,219

- Cash balance: €50,000.00

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.

About Pharmagest Group :

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook





CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer : Jean-Yves Samson

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)3 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr





APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Amounts in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amounts in

EUR TOTAL 1,984 41,743 3,763,681.39 2,223 41,843 3,798,700.90 01/07/2020 21 257 19649.09 3 65 5011.5 02/07/2020 5 45 3438.3 18 275 21066.9 03/07/2020 6 110 8406.6 11 135 10407 06/07/2020 0 0 0 10 243 19585.51 07/07/2020 0 0 0 4 89 7340 08/07/2020 4 66 5280 0 0 0 09/07/2020 0 0 0 8 122 10248 10/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/07/2020 0 0 0 4 38 3157 14/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/07/2020 7 104 8320 4 20 1620 31/07/2020 1 25 2000 4 24 1961.8 03/08/2020 2 100 8000 4 51 4167.8 04/08/2020 0 0 0 1 23 1906.7 05/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/08/2020 0 0 0 1 61 5124 07/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/08/2020 59 1330 103672.17 10 345 27390 01/09/2020 26 480 38091.79 6 93 7460.4 02/09/2020 19 432 34272.98 25 221 17553.7 03/09/2020 34 796 62608.66 26 476 37678.59 04/09/2020 21 775 59273.01 51 1029 79552.92 07/09/2020 19 349 27331.52 23 409 32261.51 08/09/2020 32 682 53640.12 10 110 8740.8 09/09/2020 36 436 33604.39 0 0 0 10/09/2020 11 180 13807.01 39 904 70300.37 11/09/2020 33 370 28953.31 20 343 26976.61 14/09/2020 6 154 11874.2 27 513 40092.59 15/09/2020 11 238 18735.1 26 494 39128.01 16/09/2020 0 0 0 7 53 4218.8 17/09/2020 17 230 18244.59 4 74 5886 18/09/2020 0 0 0 29 543 43341.83 21/09/2020 27 490 38996.01 3 112 9296 22/09/2020 1 35 2712.5 56 665 52908 23/09/2020 9 182 14551.99 1 7 573.3 24/09/2020 19 425 33021.48 13 290 22595.99 25/09/2020 25 250 19534.8 52 578 45661.31 28/09/2020 19 206 16396.41 26 385 31016.22 29/09/2020 7 200 16440 15 259 21541.99 30/09/2020 29 404 33416.9 9 236 20025 01/10/2020 19 431 35299.5 14 132 10825.4 02/10/2020 19 329 26904.21 21 207 16958.99 05/10/2020 0 0 0 40 668 56522.62 06/10/2020 49 1066 91345.33 15 200 17323.9 07/10/2020 0 0 0 50 1076 93661.82 08/10/2020 60 1196 104802.25 19 310 27517 09/10/2020 30 720 62316.29 12 190 16596.01 12/10/2020 15 400 34423 21 470 40624.5 13/10/2020 23 1040 88323.04 40 1072 91579.35 14/10/2020 12 215 18783.99 23 837 73488.18 15/10/2020 53 740 64002.01 4 74 6401.6 16/10/2020 11 328 28521.99 29 842 73618.59 19/10/2020 8 225 20088.99 48 670 60386.03 20/10/2020 55 891 81312.39 27 367 33817.29 21/10/2020 23 450 40733.6 34 533 48485.89 22/10/2020 15 248 22588.81 28 651 59692.79 23/10/2020 36 851 78541.77 42 776 71903.07 26/10/2020 22 783 71901.09 40 880 81034.18 27/10/2020 20 426 39029.01 19 460 42189.59 28/10/2020 75 1417 124868.45 0 0 0 29/10/2020 12 434 36266.08 24 398 33525.81 30/10/2020 5 100 8605 30 730 63037.47 02/11/2020 41 530 46371.98 13 164 14353.39 03/11/2020 0 13 1134.9 0 456 40034.52 04/11/2020 9 122 10861.79 31 694 61880.93 05/11/2020 9 272 24696.4 30 604 54987.37 06/11/2020 40 1136 102182.63 6 170 15364.01 09/11/2020 80 1425 126318.56 42 860 78108.47 10/11/2020 49 786 67615.49 7 160 13999.01 11/11/2020 13 153 13163.29 48 839 72827.63 12/11/2020 26 469 41032.39 34 550 48623.03 13/11/2020 22 428 37957.61 49 781 69810.93 16/11/2020 49 873 75359.72 23 333 30011.89 17/11/2020 11 235 20280.99 5 150 13045.01 18/11/2020 0 0 0 22 493 43336.18 19/11/2020 4 114 10344 56 855 80556.48 20/11/2020 16 397 37840.61 6 123 11773.81 23/11/2020 3 130 12770 32 594 58336.32 24/11/2020 23 661 65151.4 16 367 36425.12 25/11/2020 30 608 59549.89 16 238 23516.99 26/11/2020 12 255 24719.5 18 300 29157.09 27/11/2020 14 425 41223 3 115 11165.01 30/11/2020 18 209 20247.69 34 765 74491.88 01/12/2020 17 625 61380 48 850 83663.97 02/12/2020 18 377 37075.39 32 443 43614.41 03/12/2020 27 1017 99651.15 43 889 87293.31 04/12/2020 36 941 91910.76 31 588 57486.88 07/12/2020 50 847 81758.2 0 0 0 08/12/2020 40 722 68517.01 19 565 53519 09/12/2020 1 50 4785 76 1699 164784.14 10/12/2020 35 603 59399.72 16 214 21316.3 11/12/2020 39 817 79677.52 27 600 58608 14/12/2020 0 110 10762 0 443 43555.18 15/12/2020 2 50 4915 46 590 58847.78 16/12/2020 10 225 22903 26 351 35919.8 17/12/2020 1 16 1644.8 13 181 18788.2 18/12/2020 4 150 15642 6 62 6490 21/12/2020 0 628 65326.82 0 564 58777.99 22/12/2020 0 0 0 41 769 82014.23 23/12/2020 23 460 50880 27 420 46673.59 24/12/2020 31 466 51726.79 15 284 31583.41 25/12/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/12/2020 31 694 76926.22 20 384 42723.61 29/12/2020 43 1180 130430 19 276 30738.2 30/12/2020 31 733 80168.43 38 316 34597.8 31/12/2020 8 150 16450.01 59 916 100913.8

Attachment