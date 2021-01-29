DENVER, CO, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) ("the Company"), a company that offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. CEO of the Company, Terry Buffalo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.



Jolly commented on the Company's impressive growth over the last year, and asked about their background and current projects. "American Cannabis Company has been around since 2013," shared Buffalo. "The company has built out over 2 million square feet of growth space, and along the way we have been looking to add additional products and services, which we have with SoHum Living Soils®," he continued. "We're currently looking to make these acquisitions and we're happy to be able to diversify our income, and hopefully level our income, by adding these acquisitions to our portfolio."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent announcement detailing a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase assets of Good Meds and BOSM Labs, a cannabis cultivation and extraction facility operating in a 60,000 sq. ft. building. "We have started the due diligence and the audit process is underway, and we're looking to close this acquisition hopefully in the second quarter of this year," said Buffalo. "It provides us the opportunity to expand up to 60,000 sq. ft. to help meet the growing medical and adult demand in the Colorado market."

The conversation then turned to BOSM Labs, which produces live resin, live batter, budder, and shatter. "One of the big advantages of BOSM is that it is a hydrocarbon extraction lab. So, that will provide us the ability to add new products, SKUs, and meet the ever-growing demand here in the Colorado market."

"What do you think will be some of the catalysts you will try to get done in the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "The biggest thing is to get these two acquisitions that we have on the schedule for 2021, get them integrated into the company, and then start looking for 2022 opportunities," said Buffalo.

Buffalo then elaborated on the Company's consulting services division. "We've seen a big increase in calls and emails into the company. We have new clients now in all five states, and we are currently looking to add a few more in each one of those five states," said Buffalo. "We're looking for additional states to potentially come onboard before the end of the year, which will hopefully increase our consulting business for 2021."

To close the interview, Buffalo shared that the Company will continue to be strategic in their acquisitions with a strong focus on building shareholder value. "We're not just looking at top-line numbers, we're looking to see how we can have profit," said Buffalo. "That is our goal and I appreciate our shareholders being patient," he added. "We're working every day to bring value and provide a much cleaner type of product for the consumer than what is out there right now. Cleaner and greener is always the standard."

To hear Terry Buffalo's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7784397-american-cannabis-company-inc-discusses-its-2021-acquisition-strategy-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the Company by promoting our operational management services, and license the American Cannabis Company brand, as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils® - Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for "Best Potting Mix", The Cultivation Cube™ and the High-Density Cultivation System™. We also design and provide other industry specific custom product solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Cannabis Remains an Illegal Schedule 1 Drug Under Federal Law

Cannabis and its derivatives are considered illegal "Schedule 1" drugs under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811). As such, Cannabis and its derivatives are viewed as being highly addictive and having no medical value. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency enforces the Controlled Substances Act, and persons violating it are subject to federal criminal prosecution. The criminal penalty structure in the Controlled Substances Act is determined based on the specific predicate violations, including but not limited to: simple possession, drug trafficking, attempt and conspiracy, distribution to minors, trafficking in drug paraphernalia, money laundering, racketeering, environmental damage from illegal manufacturing, continuing criminal enterprise, and smuggling. A first conviction under the Controlled Substances Act can generally result in possible fines from $250,000 to $50 million dollars, and incarceration for periods generally from five and up to forty years. For a second conviction, fines increase generally from $500,000 to $75 million dollars, and incarceration for periods generally from ten years to twenty years to life.

