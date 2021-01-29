Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Intracranial aneurysm Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 1,951.8 Mn by 2027.

Download Sample Pages Of This Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2422

Intracranial aneurysm is a medical condition that results in dilation or ballooning of the blood vessels in the brain. According to the statistics, nearly 3% of the global population is at risk of developing intracranial aneurysm in near future.

A team led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE), the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University of Utrecht are studying the genetic determinants of aneurysms, particularly to understand the various forms of the disease and to assess individual risk. The research team will examine the genome of more than 10,000 people suffering from aneurysms compared to that of 300,000 healthy volunteers. So far they have successfully identified 17 genetic abnormalities that are notably involved in the functioning of the vascular endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels. According to the results published in the journal Nature Genetics, scientists have discovered a potential link between these genetic markers and anti-epileptic drugs. The research shows the possibility for certain drugs in the management of the disease.

The intracranial aneurysm market is segmented based on type, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, flow diverters, and others. By end-use, market segments include hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

View Table Of Content Of This Report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/intracranial-aneurysm-market

Based on end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment is leading the global intracranial aneurysm market and the segment is also anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The complexity of the procedure and the risk associated with the treatment is supporting the selection of hospitals by the patients.

In 2019, North America held the major share (%) in terms of revenue of the global intracranial aneurysm market, and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The presence of major players in the region including Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic plc, and MicroVention Inc. among others is supporting the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are B. Braun, Codman Neuro (Integra Lifesciences), Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Microport Scientific Corporation, MicroVention Inc. (Terumo Corporation), RAUMEDIC AG, and Stryker. Intracranial aneurysm companies have announced mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product development in order to uplift their position in the global intracranial aneurysm industry. For instance, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has entered into the technology transfer agreement in 2021 with the Biorad Medisys for two biomedical implants including atrial septal defect occluder and intracranial flow diverter stent.

According to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), The cost of the indigenous flow diverter stent is expected to be significantly lower than the imported ones which are currently available in the Indian market. Major players are also moving into new regions with advanced technologies for gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding the intracranial aneurysm industry include:

A U.S.-based subsidiary of Terumo, MicroVention, Inc. has announced that it has got approval from the FDA for a new addition to the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System for the treatment of intracranial wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms. The premarket approval (PMA) got Woven EndoBridge (WEB) 17 systems is designed with the latest microbraid technology, features a lower profile delivery system compatible with the VIA™ 17 microcatheter, and includes additional device configurations.

Frost & Sullivan recognized RapidAI with the Global Company of the Year Award 2020. The recognition is received for the global AI-based stroke imaging and diagnosis market segment. Rapid ICH uses Artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly triage NCCT scans to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhages (ICH).

A new device for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms has received European CE Mark approval in 2020, announced by the medical device company Cerus Endovascular. The newly approved device is a unique, fine mesh braid that is deployed across the neck of the aneurysm sac and provides a combination of flow disruption and flow diversion through a single device implant.



Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2422

Buy This Premium Research Report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2422

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting