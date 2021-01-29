BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ New Hope Network announced registration is now open for the first Spark Change virtual event of 2021, Spark Brand Success. The kickoff event, taking place March 2-4, is designed to help CPG entrepreneurs and companies launch and grow their businesses, while giving a platform to service providers to inspire next-generation business practices – from cutting edge branding and agile retail strategies to regulatory know-how, scalable logistics and sustainable funding. Virtual booths will open February 22, giving attendees the ability to request meetings and view content from participating service providers.

Building on the success of the Spark Change digital platform launched in 2020, New Hope Network will host a total of three Spark Change events in 2021 that will address specific needs within the industry while providing engaging and meaningful experiences throughout the year. Two additional Spark Change events are slated for July 14 and November 10 with themes rooted in the idea of innovation for good and how retailers can use this innovation to grow their stores and be a positive force in their communities.

“We are excited about the upgrades and additions we are making to our Spark Change virtual events in 2021, as these are designed to help our brands and retailers navigate the changing CPG landscape and connect more effectively to bring new natural, organic and healthy product innovations to more consumers,” says Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader for New Hope Network. “We are kicking off the year with our Spark Brand Success event to provide the education and business and vendor connections our CPG brands need to be successful in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information about Spark Change events, visit NPEvirtual.com. Follow @natprodexpo on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date on event information, industry discussions and the most innovative brands and products.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Contact:

Carrie Kocik

Informa Markets New Hope Network

Public Relations

pr@newhope.com