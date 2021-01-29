LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPXO, formerly known as Heficed’s IP Address Platform, is now the world’s first IP marketplace. According to Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO, “The use of Internet resources has been growing exponentially, reinforcing the need for a more capable cyberspace infrastructure to support the immense surge. Although many complex tech solutions are leading the Internet to a new era, the current network architecture is lagging to progress at the same speed, raising the question if the fall back will force current developments to hit the brakes till it can catch up”.



Business Insider projects there will be over 41 billion IoT devices by the year 2027 – a truly staggering growth in comparison to 2019, when there was about 8 billion. The fast-paced development of the Internet of Things is one of the main triggers, pushing the network to evolve infrastructure-wise. Heavily-reliant on real-time data, IoT needs significant data speeds to utilize its full potential.

To simplify the solution, it is important to understand that the foundation of the internet is IPv4 addresses. These addresses enable information exchanges and connections between servers and internet enabled devices (phones, tablets, computers, etc.). When devices are retired or migrated to IPv6, IPv4 addresses become dormant (also called “sleeping addresses”).

IPv4 uses a 32-bit address, allowing for 4.3 billion unique addresses. IPv6 uses a 128-bit address, which provides an immensely higher number of unique address combinations. For some massive global organizations, transitioning from majority IPv4 to majority IPv6 is a great solution. However, it is not a great solution for everyone. Because less than 30% of all internet-connected networks promote IPv6 connectivity, organizations transitioning to IPv6 will have to run IPv4 and IPv6 simultaneously which is both slow and expensive.

Some experts are recommending a shared addresses model where a public IPv4 address is assigned to cover several customers simultaneously. Each customer would have a different port range internally to ensure that there was no overlap. While a good idea conceptually, the technical execution is expensive to build and challenging to maintain. It will likely also lead to slowdowns and more moving parts that can fail.

Neither solution takes into account the millions of dormant IPv4 addresses. Grinius believes, “We don’t need added layers of complexity that will add cost and slowdown transfers of data. What we do need is a way to incentivize ISPs (or other businesses) who are sitting on tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of unassigned IPv4 addresses to bring those addresses to market for other organizations.” This is where IPXO was conceived says Grinius, “We needed a global platform where IPv4 addresses could be securely leased and monetized.

About IPXO

IPXO, formerly known as Heficed’s IP Address Market, is an IP resource management platform, which enables to monetize unused IP addresses via lease. Reportedly having outgrown its current position as part of Heficed’s framework, it will continue to grow and improve as a separate business entity, with the full switch predicted at the beginning of 2021. IPXO will be equipped with advanced features such as reputation monitoring, delegated RPKI, WHOIS, Geo object management, BGP announcement control, and open API.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06ab1589-cac2-4939-a8c5-3b49832f5883