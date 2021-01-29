LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Senior Living is proud to announce eight of its communities have been honored as a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 award winner by A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America. The best of senior living honor represents the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services. This exclusive designation honors only the top three percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The Eclipse Senior Living communities that were recognized are:



Elmcroft of Braeswood in Houston, Texas.

Elmcroft of Carrollwood in Tampa, Fla.

Elmcroft of Chesterfield in Richmond, Va.

Elmcroft of Muncie in Muncie, Ind.

Elmcroft of Pinecrest in Largo, Fla.

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque, N.M.

Elmcroft of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas.



Grossmont Gardens in La Mesa, Calif.

This year has been tough for so many and Eclipse Senior Living has shown its resilience in the face of this challenge. Many of the top reviews shared what kept residents feeling safe, less isolated, and stimulated both mentally and physically. From hallway parades, easily-accessible video calls with family, to having staff just be there to engage with residents and caregivers when they are needed most, Eclipse Senior Living’s communities provided the utmost care.

“We’re so proud of all our communities across the country and the dedication of all our associates to providing the best care possible during these extraordinary times,” said Kai Hsiao, Eclipse Senior Living CEO. “All of our communities work hard to uphold our mission of enriching the lives of those who live and work with us through excellent care and service. This recognition by SeniorAdvisor.com and A Place for Mom and the users of these platforms is greatly appreciated. We’ll continue to work hard to grow the list of our communities recognized next year.”



“During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline healthcare workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy, and happy,” said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. “Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, only the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, simply by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve.”



To learn more about the Best of 2021 Senior Living Awards, please visit www.senioradvisor.com/awards/best-assisted-living.

