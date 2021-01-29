TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest all-inclusive luxury property, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun, on Friday, January 29, 2021. Featuring an array of amenities, services and A-list exclusives, the highly anticipated resort transforms the everyday all-inclusive vacation into a blockbuster getaway.



"It's been an amazing journey leading my all-star cast of employees to prepare for the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun," said General Manager Jonathan Iriarte. “The Planet Hollywood brand is dedicated to delivering unique and memorable experiences, and with this new resort we wanted to rewrite the script on what an all-inclusive vacation should look like. We can’t wait for our guests to experience the resort’s VIP line-up of features and attractions."

Situated in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, a charming, pristine peninsula just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun invites travelers to Vacation Like a Star™ in one of Mexico’s most beautiful beachfront locations, surrounded by turquoise waters and sprawling mangroves. With 898-luxury suites, world-class restaurants and modern wellness features, plus curated entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia, it is the ideal resort for families, couples, friends and business professionals looking for a getaway like no other.

A range of exciting PH Experiences will allow guests to discover the wonders of Costa Mujeres while the resort's PH Attractions set the stage for action-packed features on-site – including four swimming pools, a lazy river, Shipwreck Cove and Jurassic Splash Park, FlowRider® surf simulator, Labyrinth, a mini-golf course and the first-of-its-kind Planet Play Adventure Park. Children can enjoy supervised activities at the Stars Kids Club™, a unique kids club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests, and the whole family can catch a front row seat at the theater to watch fan-favorite movies and classic films.

Delivering today’s hottest culinary trends from the resort’s ‘Crave – World of Flavors’ program, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun‘s selection of 11 restaurants, including celebrity Chef Guy Fieri’s Burger Joint, will take guests on a culinary adventure spanning from Mexico to Japan, Italy and India. Guests can also enjoy a Chef’s Table experience featuring a personal Chef and custom crafted menu of dishes catered to each person’s unique tastes. Another new venue, Studio Disco Bar & Lounge is the perfect place to live the VIP experience and dance the night away in paradise. With everything from specialty coffees to vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free choices, Planet Hollywood is committed to providing a memorable, highlight-reel worthy experience for each and every guest.

Additional all-star features and amenities include:

The PH Spa, inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, which promises total relaxation and rejuvenation with deep immersive therapies, soothing massages, showers, a steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy pool and an ice fountain.

The resort’s professionally designed wellness program, PHIT, which brings active vacationers top-trending fitness regimes straight from Hollywood.

The state-of-the-art PUMPED Fitness Centre which offers first-class workouts with professional instructors, daily classes and the latest cardio and strength-training equipment. The resort also features tennis courts and a world-class outdoor facility.

A modern and spacious Convention Center that will transform any conference or board meeting into a full red-carpet experience, with a capacity of up to 1,300 guests.

A variety of wedding packages fit for the big screen, plus on-site wedding coordinators to take care of all the details.

Monthly special events and daily activities for guests of all ages, from Hollywood Tribute Nights to Retro Wednesdays.

Signature brand offerings, including the Your Soundtrack™ music program, where guests can curate a soundtrack for their vacation and Plugged-In™, a personal command center to help guests do anything from ordering room service to booking excursions, along with free Wi-Fi throughout the resort.

Other brand offerings include the Main Event Guarantee™, allowing guests to catch all major events in real time and STAR Class™, delivering the full star experience with exclusive amenities and extraordinary service.

Introducing a new way to Vacation like a Star™, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, the brand’s first-ever adults-only resort-within-a-resort concept, allows guests 18 years and older to enjoy Planet Hollywood’s signature celebrity-inspired experience in an exclusive resort setting. This upscale oasis is comprised of 332 suites with A-lister amenities including hand-crafted PHabulous Beds™, ceiling-mounted rain showers and plush bathrobes and slippers. Adult Scene also features its own private beachfront and pool area, complete with a swim-up bar and waiter service, two specialty restaurants reserved exclusively for Adult Scene guests – the Braza Grill & Churrascaria and Catch Seafood Restaurant – in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Planet Hollywood resort.

For more information or to book your all-inclusive vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com or contact your Travel Agent.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts offer luxurious vacation settings where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™ in some of the most sought-after locales – including Costa Rica's Pura Vida paradise, the beautiful beaches of Cancun and coming soon, Sint Maarten. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade provides members with a Personal Agent to maximize their experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class™ Lounge, a rider to customize their in-room mini-bar, a pillow menu for the perfect night’s sleep and more. Planet Hollywood’s Adult Scene is a lavish haven for those 18+, offering uninterrupted cocktails and sunset views for a blockbuster vacation experience. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited Wi-Fi and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

