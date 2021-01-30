Morristown, NJ, Jan. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon Quick Advisors, one of the nation’s leading independent wealth management firms is pleased to welcome Dixon Hayes, a former J.P. Morgan Executive Director and Banker. Dixon joins the team as a Managing Director, Client Advisor and will be based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Recognized by the Financial Times as a Top 300 RIA in the U.S. and by InvestmentNews as a 2020 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, Simon Quick has created a culture keenly focused on the client experience, collaboration, and teamwork. Dixon’s commitment to client service and shared values made Simon Quick an attractive new home for him.

Dixon brings with him 16 years of experience in asset management, family office services, and private banking. “Adding Dixon to our team is a huge win for us” said Mark DeLotto, the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, “Our ability to attract top talent to our team is central to our growth strategy. We are focused on building a teamwork focused environment so that advisors will feel supported and want to grow their careers with us. We’ve successfully onboarded 4 new advisors in the past 3 years, and Dixon is contributing to that strong trend.”

"I am thrilled to be joining the Simon Quick team! I was drawn to the firm’s client service focus, extensive investment research capabilities, and their exciting growth trajectory” stated Dixon. Prior to joining Simon Quick, Dixon led an integrated team of professionals within the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan. His team advised wealthy individuals, and family offices on all critical aspects of their balance sheets, including estate planning, borrowing, investing, banking and philanthropy.

Dixon graduated from Princeton University and lives in Princeton, NJ with his wife Caroline and their four children. He is actively involved in the Princeton community, serving on the board of trustees for the Princeton Nursery School, Trinity Counseling Service, the Bedens Brook Club and Princeton Girls Lacrosse Club.

About Simon Quick Advisors

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Simon Quick Advisors is a wealth management and investment consulting firm that advises high net worth individuals and families. Simon Quick Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering customized integrated financial planning and investment solutions. The firm has offices in Morristown, NJ, Chattanooga, TN and Denver, CO.

Simon Quick is an SEC registered investment advisor with offices in Morristown, NJ; Chattanooga, TN; and Denver, CO. A copy of our written disclosure brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. References to Simon Quick as being "registered" does not imply a certain level of education or expertise.



