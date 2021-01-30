Company announcement

No. 1/2021

Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2021

Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the financial year 2021 on the following dates:

28 May 2021Interim Report (Q1 2021)
30 August 2021Interim Report (Q2 2021)
26 November 2021Interim Report (Q3 2021)
29 April 2022Annual Report 2021
29 April 2022Annual General Meeting

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

Attachment