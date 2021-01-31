Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the non-residential polished concrete market which estimates the industry valuation of non-residential polished concrete will cross US$ 10 billion by 2027. Rising product demand in commercial building & construction activities will propel industry development.

Shifting consumer preference towards low maintenance & reliable flooring options will increase share of polished concrete over projected timeframe. These concrete are available in multiple colors & pattern along with advantages of high reflective properties The ability to increase the ambient lighting of polished concrete also helps to decrease the energy bills as well as offers a beautiful environment look, especially in office spaces. Innovative remodeling technologies along with the rise in refurbishing activities of ageing infrastructure with modern state-of-art designs and textures will escalate the non-residential polished concrete market growth.

New floors will be holding highest share of overall market throughout study time period. The product offers superior aesthetics and cost effectiveness than other types of concrete. Additionally, annual maintenance cost for polished concrete is comparatively low, which makes them preferred choice for consumer.

Institutional segment will witness over 3.5% CAGR in global non-residential polished concrete industry in study time period. Growing product acceptance in public infrastructures, such as schools, hospitals, and small commercial projects, owing to its combination of simplicity, modernity, dust-proof and easy to clean slate for styling. Additionally, increasing expenditure in healthcare and educational facilities across emerging nations will nourish industry development in upcoming years.

Europe non-residential polished concrete market will be expanding at significant rate and will generate over USD 1,950 million in 2027. Presence of large number of old infrastructure and building will be driving growth of polished concrete across European countries. according to the European Parliament, approximately 35% of the EU’s buildings are over 50 years and up to 110 million buildings need renovations. Rising number of international tourist and immigrants across different countries is expected to increase need for commercial spaces over coming years.

The key companies included in the non-residential polished concrete market are LafargeHolcim. HeidelbergCement, Boral, CHEMEX, UltraTech Cement, Breedon Group, U.S. Concrete, Vicat, Summit Material, RDC Concrete, Oyak Beton, Martin Marietta Materials, CRH, River Sands and Jemkon.

Some major findings of the non-residential polished concrete market report include:

Remodeling & restoration of old buildings will increase revenue share of polished concrete in non-residential segment in study time period.





Commercial sector will be leading overall market in terms of revenue owing to upsurge in Supermarket and retail store construction.





Highly fragmented nature of industry and favorable government norms related to polished concrete will ease market entry of new players.





Green building concepts are projected to support market development throughout study time period.





Asia Pacific will govern overall market behavior, since china accounts for considerable share of overall construction spending.

