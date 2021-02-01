The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|28 January 2021
|22,143
|233.22
|5,164,084
|29 January 2021
|22,745
|231.41
|5,263,339
|Accumulated under the programme
|44,888
|232.30
|10,427,423
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 44,888 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.06% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Share repurchase programme Jyske Bank 2021.02.01FILE URL | Copy the link below
Jyske Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: