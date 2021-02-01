Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or the “Company”) – Board Changes

1 February 2021

The Board of ICG announces that Rosemary Leith and Matthew Lester have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Rosemary Leith will join the Board on 1 February 2021 while Matthew Lester will join on 1 April 2021.

Rosemary Leith is a Non-Executive Director of HSBC (UK) PLC and You Gov plc. She has extensive experience in the Technology and Digital fields, including as a co-founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation, and advises and invests in several technology businesses. Her background includes world class expertise built up over the past 25 years in Finance, Principal Investment, start-up creation and growth in Europe and North America.

Matthew Lester serves as Chairman of Kier Group plc and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Capita plc. He is a senior finance leader with extensive public company experience, having previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer of both Royal Mail plc and ICAP plc. He also previously served as a Non-Executive Director of both MAN Group plc and Barclays Bank plc.

Lord Davies of Abersoch, Chairman of ICG, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our Board with these appointments, at a time of extraordinary uncertainty. Their breadth of experience and expertise across a range of important areas will be of great value to ICG, as we continue to pursue our growth strategy. Both Rosemary and Matthew will enhance the diversity of thinking at the Board table, and I look forward to them joining us.”

Other appointments for each of the appointed directors are listed below, and no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Investor Enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media Enquiries:

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Other Enquiries:

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344





Notes to editors:

Rosemary Leith

Committee Appointments

Rosemary Leith will become a member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Risk Committee from 1 February 2021.

Interests in shares

As at the date of this announcement, Rosemary Leith and her connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Other Non Executive Appointments

HSBC (UK) PLC , Non Executive Director

You Gov plc, Non Executive Director and Senior Independent Director

Selected charities, public bodies and not for profit

Fellow, Berkman Center for Internet and Society, Harvard University

Member of the Advisory Board of Dun and Bradstreet

Past Chair, Global Council on the Future of Internet Security, World Economic Forum

Trustee, National Gallery

Selected previous roles

Flametree Life Solutions – Co-Founder

Matthew Lester

Committee Appointments

Matthew will become a member of the Audit Committee and of the Risk Committee from 1 April 2021.

Interests in shares

As at the date of this announcement, Matthew Lester and his connected persons do not hold any shares in the Company.

Other Public Company Appointments

Kier Group PLC – Chairman

Capita PLC – Non Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee

Selected previous roles

MAN Group plc, Non Executive Director 2011-2020

Barclays Bank plc, Non Executive Director 2017-2020

Royal Mail Group plc, Group Chief Financial Officer 2010-2017

ICAP PLC, Group Finance Director 2006-2010

Diageo, various roles 2000-2006

About ICG

ICG is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history.

We manage €47.2bn* of assets in private debt, credit and equity, principally in closed-end funds. We provide capital to help companies grow, developing long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees.

We operate across four asset classes – corporate, capital market, real asset and secondary investments. In addition to growing existing strategies, we are committed to innovation and pioneering new strategies across these asset classes where the market opportunity exists.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP) and is a member of the FTSE100 Index. Further details are available at: www.icgam.com . You can follow ICG on LinkedIn .

*as at 31 December 2020



