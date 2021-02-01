NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Registration of share capital increase of 4,711,832 new B shares completed

Ambu A/S (“Ambu” or the “Company”) has in connection with its accelerated bookbuild offering today registered with the Danish Business Authority the capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 2,355,916 (4,711,832 B shares of DKK 0.50 each) (the “New B Shares”), representing 1.86% of the registered share capital prior to the capital increase.

Attachment