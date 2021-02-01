Uponor Corporation Investor news 1 February 2021 10:00 EET

Uponor publishes financial results for the year 2020 on 11 February 2021

Uponor Corporation will publish its financial results for the year 2020 on Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 08:00 EET. The report will be available on investors.uponor.com after publishing.

A live webcast will be arranged for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media, starting at 10:00 EET. The webcast, hosted by Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, and Minna Yrjönmäki, CFO, can be viewed from https://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/uponor/financial-results-briefing-1-12-2020

Uponor’s IR app. The recorded webcast can be viewed from the above address or the app shortly after the live webcast has ended.





Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.investors.uponor.com





Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com



