Press release, Copenhagen 1 February 2021

Agillic and MPP Global are partnering to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end subscription solution. The partnership combines the power of Agillic’s personalisation and omnichannel marketing platform with MPP Global’s subscriber management and billing platform, to optimise the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition to revenue optimization, retention and win-back.

MPP Global enables its clients to efficiently manage their ​subscriptions, including payment processing, while Agillic leverages the subscription data to deliver personalised communication throughout the customer life cycle. Combined, the two platforms achieve a strong synergy, offering business value and a competitive edge to subscription and media businesses. This is also great news for subscribers, as they can expect to receive offers and information that is entirely relevant to their individual interests and needs.

Agillic’s references cases from subscription businesses, such as Story House Egmont, formerly known as Egmont Publishing, show that relevant and personalised communication across channels providing a holistic and engaging customer experience is advantageous to increase growth and retention rates.



Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:

“This partnership integrating our technologies is fully aligned with Agillic’s 2021 business growth strategy, and I am very pleased to partner with MMP Global. Since MPP Global is the expert in subscriber management and billing, providing the whole IT infrastructure of running a subscription business and Agillic is the expert in delivering personalised communication to millions of subscription customers, this is a perfect fit. Our combined competencies offer tangible business value to our clients, and we are looking forward to seeing existing clients benefit from our partnership as well as the ones to come.”

MPP Global’s eSuite platform enables subscription-driven businesses to deploy a wide range of highly flexible business models via an extensive range of payment methods across international markets and rapidly grow and retain their annual recurring revenue. The solution is supported by specialist features including access control & entitlement, offers & vouchers, identity management, device management, product management, pricing management, payment processing, churn prevention tools and access to a comprehensive source of data.

Says Ian Gray, Head of Partners and Strategic Alliances at MPP Global:

"Together with Agillic, we are positioned well to attract new subscription and media businesses and serve existing clients with best-in-class subscriber lifecycle marketing communications. Our partnership enables organisations to identify, understand and serve each customer in a very personal and engaging way.”

MPP Global and Agillic recently published an in-depth playbook covering industry-leading subscriber acquisition strategies and trends for 2021: Subscriber-first Acquisition Strategies for Publishers .



About MPP Global

MPP Global delivers eSuite, the world’s smartest subscriber management & billing platform providing subscription-driven companies with the freedom to monetise digital content and physical merchandise via subscription-based business models in real-time.

With offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, MPP Global has an impressive track record of driving revenue and maximising customer lifetime value for subscription backed enterprises. Clients include Sky NOW TV, McClatchy Company, TorStar Corporation, Specsavers, The Daily Mail, National Car Parks, Yomiuri Shimbun and NBCUniversal. For more information, please visit MPP Global .

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Subscription and media business include Bonnierförlagen, TV2 Sumo, XLN, Aller Media, and Gyldendal A/S.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK), Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22, Copenhagen Ø - Denmark

