LONDON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greencastle Media Group (GMG), part of technology and media investment firm Greencastle Capital has today announced details of new strategic additions to its senior leadership team. The announcement will see John Quinlan, Liam Harrington and Samuel Regan-Asante all formerly of Iconic Labs join Greencastle Media Group alongside other key executives from the Iconic team.

The GMG brands comprise of the JOE and Her Media and Lovin Media businesses in Ireland as well as JOE.co.uk and The London Economic in the UK. Over the past nine months, the senior team at Iconic Labs have been responsible for the operational and strategic management of the brands as part of a management services agreement between GMG and Iconic Labs and are now moving to work directly at GMG.

Paul O’Donohoe, Executive Vice-Chairman of JOE and Her Media and Partner at Greencastle Capital commented, “We are extremely happy with the direction the JOE, Her and Lovin brands are going in under the stewardship of John, Liam, Samuel and the rest of the team. It has been a remarkable turnaround in particular for the JOE and Her brands in the UK and Ireland which are now profitable once again and this is testament to the hard work, dedication and deep expertise of the team.”

“GMG now comprises of several strong media brands all of which have tremendous potential. We see these appointments as a great opportunity to centralise the team allowing them to continue the great work they are doing.”

“All of this adds to what is a fresh and exciting start for these brands in the Irish market and over the next year, we intend to invest significant resource and capital to propel the next phase of growth. We are also in the midst of an extensive recruitment process for up to 15 management and creative positions in the next 12 months to support our strategy.”

“This strategy includes exciting plans our recently announced partnership with Premier Sports with JOE and Her Media now the exclusive digital home of sports media rights within the Premier Sports portfolio, which include Serie A, La Liga and the Guinness Pro 14.”

Greencastle Media Group and Greencastle Capital are subsidiaries of Linton Capital LLP, a UK investment firm that is ultimately owned and controlled by David Sefton. Greencastle Media Group has been established specifically to invest in digital and social media brands, technology and publishers, and is owned and managed on a day to day basis by David Sefton and Paul O’Donohoe.