On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 25 January to 29 January 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement20,120164.233,304,227
25 January 2021
26 January 2021
27 January 2021
28 January 2021
29 January 2021		800
1,000
1,000
1,200
600		177.20
173.50
169.96
168.75
166.64		133,504
172,050
168,350
191,424
98,448
Accumulated under the programme24,720 4,068,003

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 25 January – 29 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 24,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.317% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

