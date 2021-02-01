On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 25 January to 29 January 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 20,120 164.23 3,304,227 25 January 2021

26 January 2021

27 January 2021

28 January 2021

29 January 2021 800

1,000

1,000

1,200

600 177.20

173.50

169.96

168.75

166.64 133,504

172,050

168,350

191,424

98,448 Accumulated under the programme 24,720 4,068,003

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 25 January – 29 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 24,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.317% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

