Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous vehicle market is projected to reach a market size of USD 888.40 Billion by 2028 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Autonomous vehicle uses artificial intelligence software, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology to enhance the performance of the vehicles and increases its adoption among consumers. IoT helps car drivers improve their performance by receiving real-time feedback inbuilt in connected cars. These inbuilt features help in collecting, analyzing, and storing data, which helps in making decisions.

Development of smart cities in emerging countries and increase in demand for connected cars help in solving the traffic congestion problem across urban areas. Rapid growth in economy ensures robust development from transport infrastructure to development of smart cities. Rise in road accidents and adoption of advanced safety systems is encouraging the growth of the autonomous vehicle market. These vehicles have assistance features such as automatic emergency braking system and blind-spot identification, which add to the growth of market revenue.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/59

However, high cost of autonomous vehicles and growing threat of cybersecurity will affect the market adversely. Advancement in technology and increased investment in automotive research & development will provide growth opportunities to autonomous vehicle market.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Blackberry announced the expansion of its partnership with Baidu to power next-generation autonomous driving technology. According to the agreement, Baidu’s HD maps will be integrated into Blackberry’s QNX Neutrino real-time operating system.

LiDAR or light detection or ranging is used by various autonomous vehicles to navigate environment in real-time. It is used for accurate depth perception, which allows LiDAR to know the distance to an object and is also suitable for 3D mapping, which means that the vehicles can gauge the environment precisely, thereby driving the growth of the component segment.

The growing concern in safety of the road and increase in demand for ride-hailing services is driving the growth of the robo-taxi in application segment. In December 2020, Amazon acquired Zoox unveiled four-person robo-taxi, a compact vehicle designed for dense urban areas. These launches are driving the growth of the segment.

Europe accounted for significant share in 2020 due to high adoption of autonomous vehicles and rise in technologically advanced products. Europe is emerging as a lucrative region contributing to the growth of the autonomous vehicles market.

Major companies operating in the global autonomous vehicle market include Honda Motor Corporation, Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/59

Emergen Research has segmented the global autonomous vehicle market in terms of component, application, fuel type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Camera LiDAR Radar Ultrasonic Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Civil Robo Taxi Ride hail and share Self-driving bus Self-driving truck

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-vehicle-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Micro Mobility Market By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Type (2-wheeler, 3-wheeler), By Travel Range (Up to 20 Km, 20–40 Km, More than 40 Km), By Weight Capacity (Up to 100 Kg, 100–250 Kg, More than 250 Kg), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Product Type, By Wing Type, By Operation Mode, By Range, By Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW), By System, By Application, By End-User, Forecasts to 2027

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Manufacturing, Restaurants. Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs