Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 26 - 1 FEBRUARY 2021

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



709,000



112.19



79,540,428 25/1/2021 15,000 118.63 1,779,450 26/1/2021 15,000 118.82 1,782,300 27/1/2021 20,000 113.77 2,275,400 28/1/2021 20,000 110.58 2,211,600 29/1/2021 23,000 110.24 2,535,520 Accumulated 802,000 112.37 90,124,698

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 802,000 at a total amount of DKK 90,124,698.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,161,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.77%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,538,533.

