The Nomination Committee is a sub-committee of the Board of Directors which shall assist the Board with the process of Board succession planning, identification and nomination of Board candidates, alternate Board candidates as well as members of the Board‘s committees.

Eimskip‘s Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March 2021 and the Nomination Committee is now open for nominations.

Declaration of candidacy shall be submitted to the committee on a special form that can be accessed at the Company‘s website www.eimskip.com/agm2021 and shall be returned to the email nominationcommittee@eimskip.com

Deadline for declaring candidacy to the Nomination Committee passes at 16:00 (GMT) on Monday 22 February 2021. The committee reserves the right to discuss candidacies that are received later.

The committee‘s proposal of nomination of Board candidates will be published two weeks before the Annual General Meeting, along with the proposals of the Board, on 11 March.

General deadline for declaring candidacy to the Board of Directors passes 10 days before the Annual General Meeting, or at 16:00 (GMT) on 15 March 2021. The activities of the Nomination Committee do not limit candidates’ rights to declare their candidacy to the Board of Directors until that point in time.