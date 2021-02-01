Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apoptosis Assays Market - Products, Detection Technologies, Applications and End-Use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Accounting for an estimated share of 42.5% equating to US$1.7 billion in 2019, Apoptosis Assay Kits lead the demand for Apoptosis Assays globally, which is expected to maintain a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected US$3.6 billion by 2026. The overall Apoptosis Assays market, globally, expected to touch US$4.5 billion in 2020.



Drug Discovery & Development is the principal application for Apoptosis Assays, which, however, is anticipated to maintain the slowest CAGR over the analysis period. In contrast, the market for these assays in Stem Cell Research is poised to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the increasing number of stem cell research activities and an increasing investment in the same.



Further growth in the market can be expected from government initiatives aimed at increasing the number of cell-based research activities, all of which point to a market for Apoptosis Assays that is flourishing.



While COVID-19 may not have an adverse impact on the market for Apoptosis Assays as anticipated, there is a definite slowdown in demand, which has to be addressed with requisite measures.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global Apoptosis Assays market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types, detection technologies, applications and major end-use markets

The study exclusively analyzes the market for apoptosis assays by key product type, detection technology, application and major end-use market in each geographic region/country

Detection of Early Apoptosis Being Enabled by Flow Cytometry and FTIR Spectroscopy

Targeted Apoptosis Initiators Developed for Treating Cancer

Kinetic Imaging and Fluorescent Probes Enable Live Cell Imaging of Apoptosis and Necrosis

Advancements in Understanding Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 32

The industry guide includes the contact details for 100 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 An Overview of Apoptosis

1.1.1.1 Phases of Apoptosis

1.1.1.1.1 Initiation Phase

1.1.1.1.2 Execution Phase

1.1.1.1.3 Elimination Phase

1.1.1.2 Morphological Changes During Apoptosis

1.1.1.3 Participants in Apoptosis

1.1.1.3.1 Caspases (Cysteine Protease)

1.1.1.3.2 Bcl-2 Family Proteins

1.1.1.3.3 P53 (Tumor Suppressor Protein)

1.1.1.4 Mechanism of Apoptosis

1.1.1.4.1 Extrinsic Pathway of Apoptosis

1.1.1.4.2 Intrinsic Pathway of Apoptosis

1.1.1.4.3 Perforin/Granzyme Pathway

1.1.1.4.4 Common Pathway/Execution Pathway

1.1.1.5 Induction of Apoptosis through Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

1.1.1.6 Regulation of Apoptosis

1.1.2 Apoptosis Detection Technologies

1.1.2.1 Flow Cytometry

1.1.2.1.1 The Principle of Flow Cytometry

1.1.2.2 Cell Imaging & Analysis System

1.1.2.3 Spectrophotometry

1.1.2.4 Other Detection Technologies

1.1.3 Apoptosis Product Types

1.1.3.1 Assay Kits

1.1.3.1.1 Annexin V Assay

1.1.3.1.2 DNA Condensation/Fragmentation (TUNEL assays)

1.1.3.1.3 Active Caspase Detection

1.1.3.1.4 Mitochondrial Membrane Potential-Dependent Dyes

1.1.3.1.5 Cytochrome C Release

1.1.3.2 Reagents

1.1.3.2.1 Classic DNA Dyes

1.1.3.2.2 Amine Dyes

1.1.3.2.3 Vital Dyes

1.1.3.3 Instruments

1.1.3.4 Microplates

1.1.4 Apoptosis Applications

1.1.4.1 Drug Discovery & Development

1.1.4.2 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications

1.1.4.3 Basic Research

1.1.4.4 Stem Cell Research

1.1.5 End-Use Markets for Apoptosis Products



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Detection of Early Apoptosis Being Enabled by Flow Cytometry and FTIR Spectroscopy

2.2 Targeted Apoptosis Initiators Developed for Treating Cancer

2.3 TRAIL-Induced Apoptosis in Glioma Using Lestaurtinib More Effective than CHOP-dependent DR5 induction

2.4 Kinetic Imaging and Fluorescent Probes Enable Live Cell Imaging of Apoptosis and Necrosis

2.5 Combination of Live Cell Imaging with Cellular Impedance Allows Real-Time Monitoring of Apoptotic Cell Death

2.6 Assessment of Apoptosis Facilitated by Real-Time, Bioluminescent Annexin V Assay

2.7 Morphological and Biochemical Characteristics of Apoptosis Imaged Using Optimized Optogenetic Actuators

2.8 Detection of Apoptosis Using Automated Algorithms Gains Traction

2.9 Advancements in Understanding Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins

2.10 Hydrazones Demonstrate Importance in Apoptosis

2.11 Rapid Detection and Real-Time Tracking of Apoptosis in Live Animals Enabled by Engineered Sensor Zebrafish



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbvie, Inc. (United States)

Abcam PLC (United Kingdom)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Amgen, Inc. (United States)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

Bio-Techne Corporation (United States)

R&D Systems, Inc. (United States)

Novus Biologicals, Llc (United States)

Biotek Instruments, Inc. (United States)

Biotium, Inc. (United States)

Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain)

Creative Bioarray (United States)

Danaher Corporation (United States)

GE Healthcare (United States)

Genecopoeia, Inc. (United States)

Geno Technology, Inc. (United States)

Liminal Biosciences, Inc. (Canada)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Perkinelmer, Inc. (United States)

Pfizer, Inc. (United States)

Promega Corporation (United States)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

AbbVie, Inc Presents Data from Studies Evaluating the BCL-2 Inhibitor Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA/ VENCLYXTO) at EHA Annual Congress

Abnova Extends Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine Testing to Animal origin

Bio-Techne Launches GMP CloudzT Human T Cell Activation Kit

Thermo Fisher Presents Mass Spectrometry Systems and Software at Virtual ASMS Event

Thermo Fisher and Biognosys AG Collaborate to Develop Protein Quantitation Mass Spectrometry Workflows

Biotek Unveils New Cell Count & Viability Starter Kit

Sartorius AG Acquires Selected Life Science Businesses of Danaher Corporation

AbbVie Discloses Phase 3 Trial of VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) Medicine, Used in Apoptosis.

Abcam Plc Honored with 2020 Recipient CiteAb Award for Antibody Supplier

Bio-Techne Develops Quantikine QuicKitT ELISA Kits

Abcam Plc Develops New CRISPR-Cas9 Knockout (KO) Cell Lines

BioTek Launches CytationT 7 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader

SomaServe Ltd and Abcam Plc Collaborate to Commercialize Novel Cell for Research and Diagnostic Applications

BD Commercializes BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification Kit for Single-Cell Analysis

PSC and Bio-Rad Partner on IR and Raman Spectroscopy

Bio-Techne Validates Growing Number of Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Antibodies

Amgen, Inc Discloses Results from BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) Studies in Pediatric Patients

Cygnus and Bio-Techne Collaborate on Third Generation CHO-HCP Assay

Uman and Bio-Techne Enter an Agreement on Neurofilament Light Assay Portfolio

BD Launches New Software for Flow Cytometry Analysis

Abcam Plc Develops New Tissue Clearing Reagents and Kits

BD Unveils BD FACSDuetT Automated Flow Cytometry System

BioTek Launches New EpochT 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer

Bio-Techne Develops Cell and Gene Therapy Portfolio

Promega and Broad Institute Enter into Agreement on CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Technology Access

PerkinElmer, Inc Unveils QSight 400 Series Triple Quad Mass Spectrometer

Abcam and Merck Join Hands to Develop New Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Clone MKP1A07310

FDA Approval for PerkinElmer's ANCA IFA and EUROPLUS Granulocyte MosaicT Assays

Abcam Develops New CatchPoint SimpleStep ELISA Fluorescent 90-minute Assay

Thermo Fisher Develops New Cloud-enabled FTIR Instruments

Thermo Fisher Launches GENESYS UV-Vis Spectrophotometer

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Product Type

5.1.1 Apoptosis Product Types Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Assay Kits

5.1.1.2 Reagents

5.1.1.3 Instruments

5.1.1.4 Microplates

5.2 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Detection Technology

5.2.1 Apoptosis Detection Technologies Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Flow Cytometry

5.2.1.2 Cell Imaging & Analysis System

5.2.1.3 Spectrophotometry

5.2.1.4 Other Detection Technologies

5.3 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Apoptosis Applications Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Drug Discovery & Development

5.3.1.2 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications

5.3.1.3 Basic Research

5.3.1.4 Stem Cell Research

5.4 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by End-Use Market

5.4.1 Apoptosis Assays End-Use Market Overview by Global Region

5.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.1.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4.1.3 Academic & Research Institutes



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Abbvie, Inc. (United States)

Abgenomics International, Inc. (United States)

Amgen, Inc. (United States)

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (United States)

Apoplogic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States)

Bio-Techne Corporation (United States)

R&D Systems, Inc. (United States)

Novus Biologicals, Llc (United States)

Biotek Instruments, Inc. (United States)

Biotium, Inc. (United States)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc (United States)

Creative Bioarray (United States)

Danaher Corporation (United States)

GE Healthcare (United States)

Genecopoeia, Inc. (United States)

Geno Technology, Inc. (United States)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States)

Liminal Biosciences, Inc. (Canada)

Perkinelmer, Inc. (United States)

Pfizer, Inc. (United States)

Pharmascience, Inc (Canada)

Promega Corporation (United States)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)

7. EUROPE



Major Market Players

Abcam PLC (United Kingdom)

Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)



9. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific



PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

