Accounting for an estimated share of 42.5% equating to US$1.7 billion in 2019, Apoptosis Assay Kits lead the demand for Apoptosis Assays globally, which is expected to maintain a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected US$3.6 billion by 2026. The overall Apoptosis Assays market, globally, expected to touch US$4.5 billion in 2020.
Drug Discovery & Development is the principal application for Apoptosis Assays, which, however, is anticipated to maintain the slowest CAGR over the analysis period. In contrast, the market for these assays in Stem Cell Research is poised to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the increasing number of stem cell research activities and an increasing investment in the same.
Further growth in the market can be expected from government initiatives aimed at increasing the number of cell-based research activities, all of which point to a market for Apoptosis Assays that is flourishing.
While COVID-19 may not have an adverse impact on the market for Apoptosis Assays as anticipated, there is a definite slowdown in demand, which has to be addressed with requisite measures.
Research Findings & Coverage
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 An Overview of Apoptosis
1.1.1.1 Phases of Apoptosis
1.1.1.1.1 Initiation Phase
1.1.1.1.2 Execution Phase
1.1.1.1.3 Elimination Phase
1.1.1.2 Morphological Changes During Apoptosis
1.1.1.3 Participants in Apoptosis
1.1.1.3.1 Caspases (Cysteine Protease)
1.1.1.3.2 Bcl-2 Family Proteins
1.1.1.3.3 P53 (Tumor Suppressor Protein)
1.1.1.4 Mechanism of Apoptosis
1.1.1.4.1 Extrinsic Pathway of Apoptosis
1.1.1.4.2 Intrinsic Pathway of Apoptosis
1.1.1.4.3 Perforin/Granzyme Pathway
1.1.1.4.4 Common Pathway/Execution Pathway
1.1.1.5 Induction of Apoptosis through Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
1.1.1.6 Regulation of Apoptosis
1.1.2 Apoptosis Detection Technologies
1.1.2.1 Flow Cytometry
1.1.2.1.1 The Principle of Flow Cytometry
1.1.2.2 Cell Imaging & Analysis System
1.1.2.3 Spectrophotometry
1.1.2.4 Other Detection Technologies
1.1.3 Apoptosis Product Types
1.1.3.1 Assay Kits
1.1.3.1.1 Annexin V Assay
1.1.3.1.2 DNA Condensation/Fragmentation (TUNEL assays)
1.1.3.1.3 Active Caspase Detection
1.1.3.1.4 Mitochondrial Membrane Potential-Dependent Dyes
1.1.3.1.5 Cytochrome C Release
1.1.3.2 Reagents
1.1.3.2.1 Classic DNA Dyes
1.1.3.2.2 Amine Dyes
1.1.3.2.3 Vital Dyes
1.1.3.3 Instruments
1.1.3.4 Microplates
1.1.4 Apoptosis Applications
1.1.4.1 Drug Discovery & Development
1.1.4.2 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications
1.1.4.3 Basic Research
1.1.4.4 Stem Cell Research
1.1.5 End-Use Markets for Apoptosis Products
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Detection of Early Apoptosis Being Enabled by Flow Cytometry and FTIR Spectroscopy
2.2 Targeted Apoptosis Initiators Developed for Treating Cancer
2.3 TRAIL-Induced Apoptosis in Glioma Using Lestaurtinib More Effective than CHOP-dependent DR5 induction
2.4 Kinetic Imaging and Fluorescent Probes Enable Live Cell Imaging of Apoptosis and Necrosis
2.5 Combination of Live Cell Imaging with Cellular Impedance Allows Real-Time Monitoring of Apoptotic Cell Death
2.6 Assessment of Apoptosis Facilitated by Real-Time, Bioluminescent Annexin V Assay
2.7 Morphological and Biochemical Characteristics of Apoptosis Imaged Using Optimized Optogenetic Actuators
2.8 Detection of Apoptosis Using Automated Algorithms Gains Traction
2.9 Advancements in Understanding Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins
2.10 Hydrazones Demonstrate Importance in Apoptosis
2.11 Rapid Detection and Real-Time Tracking of Apoptosis in Live Animals Enabled by Engineered Sensor Zebrafish
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Apoptosis Product Types Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Assay Kits
5.1.1.2 Reagents
5.1.1.3 Instruments
5.1.1.4 Microplates
5.2 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Detection Technology
5.2.1 Apoptosis Detection Technologies Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Flow Cytometry
5.2.1.2 Cell Imaging & Analysis System
5.2.1.3 Spectrophotometry
5.2.1.4 Other Detection Technologies
5.3 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Application
5.3.1 Apoptosis Applications Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Drug Discovery & Development
5.3.1.2 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications
5.3.1.3 Basic Research
5.3.1.4 Stem Cell Research
5.4 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by End-Use Market
5.4.1 Apoptosis Assays End-Use Market Overview by Global Region
5.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
5.4.1.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
5.4.1.3 Academic & Research Institutes
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
9. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
