This study examines in detail the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has had on telecom players and, more specifically, on FTTH operators and their deployments and investments.



The modern world has experienced a change in the way it does things due to COVID-19. Almost all current dynamics have changed towards patterns of life where a large proportion of society has to stay at home.

In this sense, the telecom industry has played a key role as a transversal or cross-cutting player. Many industries in the economy have opted to allow their employees to work from home (teleworking) and now more than ever, telecommunications are key to keeping many businesses operational.

The influence of teleworking on society is also reviewed, as is the role of operators in enabling it in terms of capacity, traffic and new services.

Finally, it discusses the actions that both telecom players and government have taken and should now implement in this new reality.

Key Questions Answered

What are the new priorities for telecom operators in terms of deployment and investment?

Is teleworking and this new reality collapsing the existing telecom infrastructure, or opening new windows?

What advantages does a FTTH player have, in comparison with other operators in terms of providing a better experience?

What actions and challenges have they and governments identified in providing better end user connectivity and reducing digital exclusion?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. General Overview of the FTTH Ecosystem

2.1. General overview of FTTH ecosystem before the COVID-19 crisis emerged

2.2. Impacts on FTTH infrastructure and services during the COVID-19 crisis

2.3. The main implications of the COVID-19 crisis for telcos

3. FTTH Markets in the Wake of the COVID-19 Crisis

3.1. The key consequences for telco businesses behind the COVID-19 crisis

3.2. European economies in the fight against the pandemic

3.3. European case studies to illustrate the crisis implications

3.3.1. United Kingdom

3.3.2. Spain

3.3.3. France

3.4. The Americas

3.5. Asia-Pacific & Middle East regions

4. A New Way of Working

4.1. Economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis

4.2. COVID-19 boosted the prevalence of teleworking tools in the lockdowns

4.3. Traffic impact of COVID-19

4.4. Teleworking as a point of convergence

4.5. Teleworking has opened a window of opportunity for operators to deploy FTTH

5. Resisting COVID-19: How Operators and Governments can Reshape Telecom Solutions

5.1. FTTH networks as an alternative

5.2. Telco action on security

5.3. New ways of doing things for operators

5.4. FTTH and government roadmap

List of Tables and Figures

Geographical breakdown of FTTH/B subscribers, Dec 2019 (millions)

FTTH/B Subscribers at Dec 2019

FTTH/B subscriptions in Europe as at December 2019

Trends in FTTH/B subscriptions in Europe, 2017-2024

European economies in the fight against the pandemic

Broadband subscribers in the UK, as of December 2019

Trends in telecom operator total revenues (fixed + wholesale) from H1 2018 to H1 2020, in the United Kingdom

Broadband subscribers in Spain, as of December 2019

Trends in Spanish telecom operator total revenues (fixed + wholesale) from H1 2018 to H1 2020

Trends in Spanish telecom operator capex from H1 2018 to H1 2020*

Top Asian countries in terms of FTTH subscribers as at December 2019

Top Gulf countries in terms of FTTH subscribers as at December 2019

Percentage of workers that are home-based (all employment statuses), 2019-ILO

