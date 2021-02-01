TDC will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on February 5, 2021 at 14.30 CET to present the Q4 2020 results. Lasse Pilgaard, Chief Financial Officer, will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

The investor and analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTA3ZTU0ZDMtMmQ5Yy00ZWI2LThiMzctN2FmOTdjNTliODJh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: +45 32 72 51 67 – Code: 837 768 51#

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from February 5, 2021 at approx. 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

