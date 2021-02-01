Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component; Organization Size; Industries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth of logistics sector propels digitization in logistics supply chain market



The market was valued at US$ 11,794.24 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23607.06 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The global logistics and transportation sector is soaring at an exponential rate since the past decade. The demand for transportation of raw materials from procurement sites to production units, and finished product from manufacturing facilities to warehouses and distribution centers, and ultimately to customers, requires extensive supply chain and logistics infrastructure.



The continuous growth in the logistics sector has allowed several software developers and connected devices manufacturers to design and develop robust software and systems to allow manufacturing facilities as well as the logistic partners to leverage efficient technologies. The rise in e-commerce has further bolstered the logistics sector. The e-commerce industry is continuously expanding due to the regular increase in the number of companies.



The e-commerce giants are continuously increasing their investments toward new warehouses and distribution centers. This is propelling the demand for higher volumes of transportation infrastructure. Thus, e-commerce is a key enabler of the global logistics sector growth and is anticipated to influence digitization in logistics supply chain market significantly.



The key companies operating in the digitization in logistics supply chain market include Accenture, Advnatech Co. Ltd., Cognizant, Capgemini SE, Hexaware Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consulting Services Limited, and Wipro Ltd.



COVID-19 Impact on Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market



The manufacturing sector has witnessed severe losses due to the temporary shutdown of factories and low production volumes, which has had a negative impact on the logistics sector. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have led the logistics service providers to limit their operations.



However, the logistics and supply-chain industry players are focusing on digital technologies to curb the negative effect of the pandemic on the logistics operations based on traditional logistics concepts. This is boosting the digitization in logistics supply chain market. Nonetheless, the lower volumes of production are limiting the full-fledged usage of the fleets, which is creating tremors on the logistics service providers' business, thereby leading to slower growth of digitization in logistics supply chain market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Growth of Global Logistics Sector

5.1.2 Increasing Demand from Manufacturing and Automotive Sectors

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risk of Data Breach

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for IoT in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Smart Logistics Technologies Catalyze Digitalization of Supply Chain Logistics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Global Overview

6.2 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution: Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Tracking and Monitoring

7.3.4 EDI

7.3.5 Fleet Management

7.3.6 Order Management

7.3.7 CRM

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Consulting

7.4.4 Integration



8. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Analysis - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2019 & 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.4 Large Enterprises



9. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market, by Industry (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Automotive

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 IT and Telecom

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Oil & Gas



10. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market: Regional Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Developments



13. Company Profiles



Accenture Plc

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cognizant

Capgemini

Hexaware Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consulting Services Limited

Wipro Ltd.

