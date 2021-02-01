Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Platform Management System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component; Naval Vessels; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing Defense Budgets and Expenditures is Boosting the Demand will lead the Integrated Platform Management System market growth during 2020-2027



Integrated Platform Management System Market market was valued at US$ 3,314.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,234.3 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The integrated platform management system (IPMS) is a complex control system solution developed for various types of naval vessels, including aircraft carriers, submarines, and frigates. The solution consists of electrical, damage control, propulsion, auxiliary, and HVAC systems integrated in a single solution. Integrating the system into aforesaid naval vessels removes standalone third party control equipment lowering cabling, weight, and space while offering better supportability.



Companies such as Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine provide distributed machinery control systems (MCAS) for ferries, cruise ships, yachts, and defense vessels, such as offshore patrol vessels, coast guard, and fast patrol vessels. Integrated turn-key solutions, flexible modular design, quick response, and cost-effectiveness with advanced automation are some of the benefits of IPMS.



Growth in the adoption of IPMS within the submarines is creating significant opportunities for IPMS providers. Global submarine segment for Integrated Platform Management System is expected to reach US$ 1,762.7 million by 2022.



C2C DB Systems, ECA Group, L3HARRIES, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Logimatic, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Eustema S.p.A., and Marine Electrical are the leading players operating in the market. Several other players are also functioning and are contributing significant revenues in the Integrated Platform Management System market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Integrated Platform Management System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Integrated Platform Management Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Focus on Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) is Stimulating the Growth

5.1.2 Growing Defense Budgets and Expenditures is Boosting the Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Lifespan of Integrated platform management systems

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Continuous Focus on Development of Robust Vessel Control Solutions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integrating Integrated platform management systems with Combat Management System

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Integrated Platform Management System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Integrated Platform Management System Market Overview

6.2 Integrated Platform Management System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Integrated Platform Management System Market Analysis- By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Integrated Platform Management System Market Breakdown, by Component, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Sensors

7.3.4 Actuators

7.3.5 Remote Terminal Units

7.3.6 Display Devices

7.4 Software



8. Integrated Platform Management System Market Analysis - By Naval Vessels

8.1 Overview

8.2 Integrated Platform Management System Market Breakdown, by Naval Vessels, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Frigates

8.4 Aircraft Carriers

8.5 Submarines



9. Integrated Platform Management System Market Analysis- By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Integrated Platform Management System Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Propulsion Control

9.4 Auxiliary Machinery Control

9.5 Safety and Damage Control Systems

9.6 Alarm and Event Monitoring

9.7 On-Board Trainer



10. Integrated Platform Management System Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Integrated platform management systems Market



12. Global Integrated Platform Management Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles



C2C DB Systems

ECA Group

L3HARRIES

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Logimatic

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Eustema S.p.A. (Fincantieri Company)

Marine Electrical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xz935e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900