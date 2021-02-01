Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide thin film and printed battery market size was valued USD 78.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand a yearly growth rate of over 24.7% over 2020-2027. Rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices serves a major growth propellant for the industry. Moreover, growing popularity of wearables along with escalating demand for printed batteries in IoT applications and medical devices are enhancing the industry outlook.

Proceeding further, a compilation of important studies that explore the industry segmentation, geographical scope, and competitive landscape is hosted in the research literature. Moreover, a detailed account of the industry supply chain including the top equipment & raw material suppliers, downstream buyers, and distribution channels is furnished in the document.

For the uninitiated, thin film batteries are generally deposited through vacuum-based methods or sol-gel processing, with the different battery parts presented in layers. Several distinctive characteristics like lightweight, high flexibility, easy portability, robust power, and exceptional energy density are motivating the use of these products.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3142779/

On the contrary, global thin film and printed battery industry expansion is likely to be hindered by the lack of standardized procedure due to variations in patented technologies used in the manufacturing process.

Regional outlook:

North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key contributors to the overall thin film and printed battery market remuneration. North America is anticipated to lead the industry growth in the forthcoming years, largely creditable to increasing R&D activities and technological innovations in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to garner tremendous gains over the forecast period owing to rising penetration of IoT devices and rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing industry in the region.

Competitive landscape:

Top-tier players in global thin film and printed battery industry sphere are focused on acquisition, partnerships, and development of new & advanced thin films and batteries to expand their reach in this domain. For instance, Central Midori and Enfucell, in 2017, entered into an agreement to manufacture SoftBattery power supplies of Enfucell, which in turn, expanded the geographical presence of Enfucell and its partner networks in emerging markets. In another major development, Ultralife Corp., in May 2019, acquired battery solutions provider Southwest Electronic Energy, for USD 25 million. This move extended Ultralife’s portfolio of batteries technologies and improved its technical expertise to new industry segments.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-thin-film-and-printed-battery-market-size-research

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Printed Batteries

Thin Film Batteries

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Voltage Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Above 3V

Between 1.5V and 3V

Below 1.5V

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Capacity Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Above 100 mAh

Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

Below 10 mAh

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Rechargeability Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Smart Packaging

Consumer Electronics

Smart Cards

Others

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

ProtoFlex Corp.

Cymbet Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

BrightVolt (Solicore)

LG Chem Ltd.

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.,

Ultralife Corp.

Enfucell Oy

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Voltage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Capacity, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Rechargeability, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Dynamics

3.1. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts By type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Printed Batteries

5.4.2. Thin film Batteries

Chapter 6. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, By Voltage

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by voltage, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by voltage2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Below 1.5V

6.4.2. Between 1.5V and 3V

6.4.3. Above 3V

Chapter 7. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, By Capacity

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by capacity, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by capacity 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Below 10 mAh

7.4.2. Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

7.4.3. Above 100 mAh

Chapter 8. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, By Rechargeability

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Rechargeability, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Rechargeability 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Primary Batteries

8.4.2. Secondary Batteries

Chapter 9. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, By Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by application, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Consumer Electronics

9.4.2. Smart Packaging

9.4.3. Smart cards

9.4.4. others

Chapter 10. Global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The lead acid battery market is estimated to record momentous gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the increasing vehicle sales, and growing product demand in high storage devices, and automotive industry among others. This battery technology utilizes lead peroxide and sponge lead for the transformation of the chemical energy into electrical power and is one of the most commonly used batteries in the world. The battery has four main elements namely a positive plate, negative plate, electrolyte, and separator. Positive plate is usually covered with a paste of lead dioxide while the negative plate is made of sponge lead. Electrolyte comprises of sulfuric acid and water. Separator is an insulating material which is between the two plates, that allows only ions and electrolyte into it to facilitate conduction without both the plates touching each other.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.newsorigins.com/