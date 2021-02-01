VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trainerize is forging ahead on its path to make fitness accessible with a new program that prioritizes education opportunities for coaches and personal trainers. With their all-new Education Partner Program, Trainerize is connecting fitness professionals to industry leaders and providing skill-building and business-changing learning opportunities.



For years, Trainerize, a leading client engagement software, has been digitizing the fitness experience for personal trainers, fitness clubs, and training clients. Now, through its Education Partner Program, Trainerize will empower fitness professionals to level up their knowledge and expertise so they can reach more clients and support them more effectively in their pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

“As a category maker, Trainerize has a unique responsibility to not only push the industry forward through technical innovation but to educate its members on how they too can be part of this new movement,” says Sharad Mohan, Managing Director at Trainerize. “We want the fitness professionals who use our platform to be as successful as possible—to crush their goals and punch way above their weight class. That’s why we’ve identified the best education providers across the industry and teamed up with them to create a unique space where health, wellness, and fitness professionals can go to level up and get what they need to take their next step.”

The carefully curated collection of certifications, resources, and other exclusive learning opportunities, will span the areas of fitness, nutrition, habit formation, and business growth, and will feature content from industry-leading brands including ACE Fitness, Precision Nutrition, and the Online Trainer Academy.

Excited to join the program, is ACE—the industry leader in personal training certification and behavior coaching.

“Trainerize is an ideal partner for ACE because both organizations strongly value evidence-based education,” said ACE President and Chief Science Officer Cedric X. Bryant, Ph.D., FACSM. “We are proud of this partnership because it provides exercise professionals with another educational opportunity to grow their skillsets and careers.”

Also joining as a founding member and bringing cutting-edge training in nutrition coaching to the program, is Precision Nutrition.

“The troubling impact the pandemic continues to have on the fitness industry, particularly trainers, is top-of-mind for the Precision Nutrition team. Through our expanded partnership with Trainerize, we're now able to extend our support to this community,” explains Tim Jones, CEO of Precision Nutrition. “As a founding member of Trainerize’s new Education Partner Program, we have the opportunity to share Precision Nutrition’s top-rated L1 Certification with coaches and trainers looking to add nutrition and behavior-change coaching to their business and clients, and we’re proud to bring this value to Trainerize’s fitness professionals.”

Rounding out the roster of content is the third founding member and expert in online coaching and fitness business development, Online Trainer Academy.

“There are so many trainers out there who have the heart and the drive to do great things, but many of them don’t know where to start or they get lost or burn out along the way,” says Jonathan Goodman, founder of the Online Training Academy. “The Online Training Academy has been collaborating with Trainerize for years to help more fitness professionals get access to the education they need to stay the course and succeed in the rapidly changing world of digital fitness and online training. Together, we’ve already reached thousands of coaches and I’m confident that the new education partner program will only help us reach more.”

The Education Partner Program—available exclusively to Trainerize users through the Trainerize web app—includes a career-changing collection of courses. With the program, Trainerize will support trainers and fitness professionals even further—offering training on everything from business administration, sales, and marketing to fitness, nutrition, and habit coaching.

