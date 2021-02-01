Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChildWise Playground Buzz Autumn Term 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This termly tracking report is based on a representative sample of more than 1000 children and young people aged 7-16, surveyed individually in schools across the UK, free from parental influence.

The report examines the most recently talked about and favourite brands among children, revealing the latest trends in children's favourite websites, YouTube, TV, games, gadgets and more.



The report is designed to give insight into the behaviours and attitudes of young people across age and gender, to aid segmentation of the youth market.

The Playground Buzz Autumn Term 2020 covers:

Recent brands

Favourite brands of boys 7-12

Favourite brands of girls 7-12

Favourite brands of boys 13-16

Favourite brands of girls 13-16

Favourite brands by category

Brands by personal interests

"Spotlight" features



Key Topics Covered:





Introduction and Sample

Buzz Autumn 2020 Summary

Brands Talked About Recently

Favourite Brands

'Tween' Boys (7-12s)

'Tween' Girls (7-12s)

'Teen' Boys (13-16s)

'Teen' Girls (13-16s)

Favourite Brands by Category

TV Websites/Apps

Vloggers/Youtubers

Games

Music

Films

Books

Restaurants

Clothing Brand

Tiktoker

Toy

Meme

Brands by Interests

Other Things Children Do

Spotlight: Other Buzzed-About Trends & Brands

Year in Review

Favourite Brands

Favourite Games

Favourite Vlogger

Review 2018-2020 - Interests

