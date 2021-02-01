Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Method Development & Validation), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The market is mainly driven by an increasing number of clinical trial registrations, innovations in the medical industry, and the entry of new players in the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investment, growing demand for biopharmaceutical products, and rising focus on regulation, safety, and quality are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market.
The increasing development of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market has fascinated many new players in the industry, leading to growing competition for well established, standalone service providers. The rapid increase in the manufacturing of medications to meet the rising demand for efficient healthcare in the U.S. is projected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services. For example, the increasing prevalence of preventable illness and the suboptimal use of healthcare resources have led to rising demand for efficient healthcare in the U.S.
The bioanalytical testing service segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Additionally, ancillary services such as storage, registration and testing, process and cleaning validations, and facility validation are widely being outsourced, which, in turn, is expected to help boost the market growth. Therefore, the outsourcing of analytical testing services provides quality results and is also a cost-effective solution.
U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Information or Data Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation & Validation
1.6 Model Details
1.7 List of Secondary Sources
1.8 List of Primary Sources
1.9 List of Abbreviations
1.10 Objectives
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
Chapter 3 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Segment Outlook
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1 Increasing innovation in testing services
3.2.1.2 Regulation safety and quality
3.2.1.3 Pricing
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 Data insecurity
3.2.2.2 Third-party performance
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing: Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: Service Segment Analysis
4.1 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2 Bioanalytical Testing
4.3 Method Development & Validation
4.4 Stability Testing
Chapter 5 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: End-use Segment Analysis
5.1 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.4 Contract Research Organizations
Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis
6.1 Competitive Insights
6.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
