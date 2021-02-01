Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Method Development & Validation), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.



The market is mainly driven by an increasing number of clinical trial registrations, innovations in the medical industry, and the entry of new players in the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investment, growing demand for biopharmaceutical products, and rising focus on regulation, safety, and quality are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market.



The increasing development of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market has fascinated many new players in the industry, leading to growing competition for well established, standalone service providers. The rapid increase in the manufacturing of medications to meet the rising demand for efficient healthcare in the U.S. is projected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services. For example, the increasing prevalence of preventable illness and the suboptimal use of healthcare resources have led to rising demand for efficient healthcare in the U.S.



The bioanalytical testing service segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Additionally, ancillary services such as storage, registration and testing, process and cleaning validations, and facility validation are widely being outsourced, which, in turn, is expected to help boost the market growth. Therefore, the outsourcing of analytical testing services provides quality results and is also a cost-effective solution.



U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

By service, the bioanalytical testing segment held the second-largest share in 2019 due to increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing.

By end-use, pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of 47.6% in 2019 owing to innovative approaches to moderate the complexity of tests.

Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, analytical drugs, and biosimilars is anticipated to be one of the key factors enhancing the market growth.

An increasing number of clinical trial registrations and entry of new participants in the market over the past decade are the key factors likely to propel the biopharmaceutical companies end-use segment over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 List of Primary Sources

1.9 List of Abbreviations

1.10 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook



Chapter 3 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Segment Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing innovation in testing services

3.2.1.2 Regulation safety and quality

3.2.1.3 Pricing

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Data insecurity

3.2.2.2 Third-party performance

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: Service Segment Analysis

4.1 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Bioanalytical Testing

4.3 Method Development & Validation

4.4 Stability Testing



Chapter 5 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: End-use Segment Analysis

5.1 U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.4 Contract Research Organizations



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Competitive Insights

6.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Sgs Sa

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services Llc

Intertek Group Plc

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Wuxi Apptec, Inc.

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

