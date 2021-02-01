CHANGE OF ACCOUNTING REFERENCE DATE
The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that for operational efficiency it is changing its accounting reference date, with immediate effect, from 31 March to 31 December.
Accordingly, the Company will be releasing its final (audited) results for the 9-month period ending 31 December 2020 by 30 April 2021.
Following this transitional 9-month period the Company will look to report as follows:
For more information, contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
Foresight 4 VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM
