CHANGE OF ACCOUNTING REFERENCE DATE

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that for operational efficiency it is changing its accounting reference date, with immediate effect, from 31 March to 31 December.

Accordingly, the Company will be releasing its final (audited) results for the 9-month period ending 31 December 2020 by 30 April 2021.

Following this transitional 9-month period the Company will look to report as follows:

Unaudited half-yearly results for the six month period ending 30 June; and

Audited results for the year ending 31 December.

