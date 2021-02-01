Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.



Market growth is driven by factors such as growth in stem cell research, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, and growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market, by product, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments based on products. The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market in 2019. The frequent purchase of consumables as compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate.

The next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on technique, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. In 2019, the next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The advancements in NGS techniques and their wide application in drug discovery for cancer are the major factors driving this segment's growth.

The Academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on end-user, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2019, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing number of collaborations among research institutes and life science research companies and growing funding for life science research.

Japan: The fastest-growing country in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market.

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Japan is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing life science research activities, increasing demand for advanced treatment techniques, and growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the growth of the single-cell analysis market in Japan.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing R&D in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries for Complex Diseases

Growth in Stem Cell Research

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Restraints

High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Products

Opportunities

High Growth Potential of Single-Cell Sequencing

Trends

Integration of Microfluidics in Single-Cell Analysis

Challenges

Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Impact of COVID-19 on the Asia-Pacific Single-Cell Analysis Market

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Takara Bio (Japan)

10x Genomics (US)

Fluxion Biosciences (US)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

Cytek Biosciences (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK)

NanoCellect Biomedical (US)

On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan)

