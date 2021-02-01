MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $10.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, both representing a quarterly record. In comparison, earnings for third quarter 2020 were $9.62 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, and for fourth quarter 2019 were $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share.

For the full year 2020, Summit recorded net income of $31.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, compared with $31.9 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, for 2019, representing a decrease of 1.7 percent or 4.7 percent per diluted share. The principal factor negatively impacting our earnings this past year was the $13.0 million increase in our provision for credit losses ($9.84 million after taxes, or $0.76 per diluted share) compared to 2019. Recently adopted loan loss accounting rules now require us to record all estimated future losses in our loan portfolio, and this contributed significantly to our credit loss provision for 2020 as we recorded our estimate of loan losses expected to result from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summit completed its acquisition of WinFirst Financial Corp. (“WFC”) and its subsidiary, WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky on December 14, 2020; accordingly, WFC’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. At consummation, WFC had total assets of $143.4 million, loans of $123.8 million, and deposits of $103.6 million.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am very pleased to report Summit concluded a challenging year by achieving both record quarterly earnings and net revenues in fourth quarter of 2020. I am particularly gratified by our continued strong core operating performance, highlighted by strong growth in net interest income, all while maintaining a stable net interest margin and well-controlled noninterest expenses. These results validate not only our core growth strategies, but our ability to remain disciplined in trying times. This is also a tribute to our management and employees who have worked tirelessly the past year to put forth consistent, high levels of client service despite the many challenges. Looking ahead, I am inspired by our gaining momentum towards the goal to be a consistently growing, high-performing community banking institution. We are both fundamentally and financially strong as we face the challenges of 2021 and beyond.”

Highlights for Q4 2020

  • Net interest income increased 23.3 percent (annualized) compared to Q3 2020 and increased 32.2 percent year over year, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
  • Net interest margin in Q4 2020 increased 12 basis points to 3.76 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points while the cost of deposits and other funding declined 11 basis points, as well as our diligence and disciplined approach toward asset/liability management.
  • Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired WFC loans, loan balances increased $29.8 million during the quarter, despite PPP loan pay downs totaling $22.6 million in Q4 2020.
  • Recorded provision for credit losses of $3.00 million (of which $2.0 million is attributable to acquired WFC loans) in Q4 2020 compared to $3.25 million in Q3 2020 and $500,000 in Q4 2019; our increased credit provisions in 2020 are principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Efficiency ratio was 49.38 percent compared to 48.95 percent in the linked quarter and 52.25 percent for Q4 2019.
  • Net foreclosed properties expenses increased to $676,000 in Q4 2020 compared to $607,000 in Q3 2020 as net losses on sales of foreclosed properties in Q4 2020 totaled $489,000 compared to $44,000 net gains in Q3 2020 and write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaled $64,000 in Q4 2020 compared to $555,000 in Q3 2020. During Q4 2019, such write downs totaled $497,000 and realized net gains were $312,000.
  • Realized $912,000 securities gains in Q4 2020 compared to $1.52 million in the linked quarter and $403,000 in Q4 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 1.16 percent compared to 0.94 percent for the linked quarter and 1.28 percent at year end 2019.
  • Completed acquisition of WinFirst Financial Corp. (“WFC”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On December 14, 2020, Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of WinFirst Corp. and its subsidiary WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky. At consummation, WinFirst had total assets of $143.4 million, loans of $123.8 million and deposits of $103.6 million.

Further, on April 24, 2020, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase. Also, Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020. At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.

Accordingly, the results of operations of WinFirst, Cornerstone and acquired MVB Bank branches are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to comparable prior year periods.

Results from Operations

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 32.0 percent to $32.0 million, which included $912,000 in realized securities gains, compared to $24.2 million for fourth quarter 2019. For full year 2020, total revenue was $115.6 million compared to $96.3 million for 2019, representing a 20.0 percent increase primarily as result of higher net interest income.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income was $26.2 million, an increase of 32.2 percent from the $19.8 million reported in the prior-year fourth quarter and a 5.8 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2020 was 3.76 percent compared to 3.64 percent for the linked quarter and 3.63 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.70 percent for Q4 2020, 3.59 percent for Q3 2020 and 3.60 percent for Q4 2019.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2020 was $5.78 million compared to $6.21 million for the linked quarter and $4.40 million for the comparable period of 2019, which included realized securities gains of $912,000 in Q4 2020, $1.52 million in the linked quarter and $403,000 in Q4 2019. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $4.87 million for fourth quarter 2020 and $4.00 million for fourth quarter 2019. Mortgage origination revenue increased to $1.16 million for Q4 2020 compared to $379,000 in Q4 2019 due to higher volumes of secondary market loans driven primarily by historically low interest rates. Also included in Q3 2020 noninterest income is one-time income approximating $475,000 earned in conjunction with the recent investment in $9.3 million of annuities.

We recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses during fourth quarter 2020 compared to $3.25 million for the linked quarter and $500,000 in Q4 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses.

Q4 2020 total noninterest expense increased 26.2 percent to $16.6 million compared to $13.2 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. This year-over-year increase resulted primarily due to the acquisition of Cornerstone and MVB Bank branches during early 2020. Additionally, other significant factors contributing to the changes in total noninterest expense period over period are as follows: higher FDIC premiums, as we fully utilized in prior periods our FDIC’s Small Bank Assessment Credits, decreased write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaling $64,000 in Q4 2020 compared to $555,000 in Q3 2020 and $497,000 in Q4 2019, net losses on sales of foreclosed properties in Q4 2020 of $489,000 compared to net gains during Q3 2020 of $44,000 and Q4 2019 of $312,000 and deferred director compensation expense totaling $612,000 in Q4 2020, compared to $325,000 in Q3 2020 and $281,000 in Q4 2019.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $3.11 billion, an increase of $702.9 million, or 29.2 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $2.38 billion at December 31, 2020, up $479.5 million, or 25.2 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired WFC loans, increased $29.8 million during the quarter, or 5.9 percent (annualized). Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, PPP loans and acquired Cornerstone, MVB and WFC loans, have increased $100.4 million, or 5.6 percent since year-end 2019.

At December 31, 2020, core deposits were $2.46 billion, an increase of $774.5 million, or 46.0 percent, since year end 2019. During 2020, checking deposits increased $484.1 million or 54.3 percent, core time deposits grew by $87.3 million or 23.4 percent and savings deposits increased $203.1 million or 48.6 percent. Excluding acquired deposits (of Cornerstone, MVB branches and WFC), core deposits have increased $302.9 million, or 18.0 percent, since year end 2019.

Shareholders’ equity was $281.6 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $17.50 as of December 31, 2020 compared to $17.31 at September 30, 2020, although it decreased from $18.11 at December 31, 2019 as result of the somewhat dilutive impacts of the Cornerstone, MVB Branches and WinFirst acquisitions. Summit had 12,942,004 outstanding common shares at Q4 2020 quarter end compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.

As announced in Q1 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q4 2020, no shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

We incurred net loan charge-offs of $239,000 in fourth quarter 2020 (0.04 percent of average loans annualized), compared to third quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs of $1.01 million, which included an $880,000 charge-off of a commercial real estate relationship which had previously been fully reserved and exhibited weakness prior to the COVID-19 pandemic while $2.34 million and $3.20 million were added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for credit losses during Q4 2020 and Q3 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.34 percent of total loans as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.

Similarly, during Q4 2020 and Q3 2020, we also added $665,000 and $48,000, respectively, to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments through the provision for credit losses.

As of December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $35.9 million, or 1.16 percent of assets primarily due to a loan relationship detrimentally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $9.68 million that was placed on nonaccrual status. This compares to NPAs of $27.8 million, or 0.94 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets at the end of 2019.

The following tables summarize the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of the COVID-19 pandemic as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.


  Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020
Dollars in thousandsTotal Loan
Balance as of
12/31/2020		 Loans Modified
to Interest Only
Payments		Loans Modified
to Payment
Deferral		Total Loans
Modified		Percentage
of Loans
Modified
Hospitality Industry$121,502 $40,513 $12,930 $53,443 44.0%
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 135,405  7,223  447  7,670 5.7%
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 126,451  2,317  1,246  3,563 2.8%
Restaurants 7,481  -  -  - 0.0%
Oil & Gas Industry 17,152  -  -  - 0.0%
Other Commercial Loans 1,134,759  12,006  286  12,292 1.1%
                   Total Commercial Loans 1,542,750  62,059  14,909  76,968 5.0%
Residential 1-4 Family Personal 305,093  159  1,754  1,913 0.6%
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 194,612  148  73  221 0.1%
Home Equity Loans 81,588  -  -  - 0.0%
       Total Residential Real Estate Loans 581,293  307  1,827  2,134 0.4%
Consumer Loans 33,906  48  143  191 0.6%
Mortgage Warehouse Loans 251,810  -  -  - 0.0%
Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,394  -  -  - 0.0%
                              Total Loans$ 2,412,153 $ 62,414 $ 16,879 $ 79,293 3.3%



  Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 9/30/2020
Dollars in thousandsTotal Loan
Balance as of
9/30/2020		 Loans Modified
to Interest Only
Payments		Loans Modified
to Payment
Deferral		Total Loans
Modified		Percentage
of Loans
Modified
Hospitality Industry$120,324 $36,803 $11,466 $48,269 40.1%
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 108,326  19,497  -  19,497 18.0%
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 100,926  1,601  1,409  3,010 3.0%
Restaurants 7,968  -  -  - 0.0%
Oil & Gas Industry 24,404  914  -  914 3.7%
Other Commercial Loans 1,084,385  40,846  -  40,846 3.8%
                   Total Commercial Loans 1,446,333  99,661  12,875  112,536 7.8%
Residential 1-4 Family Personal 263,315  195  991  1,186 0.5%
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 178,529  3,567  336  3,903 2.2%
Home Equity Loans 82,991  -  -  - 0.0%
       Total Residential Real Estate Loans 524,835  3,762  1,327  5,089 1.0%
Consumer Loans 34,655  34  22  56 0.2%
Mortgage Warehouse Loans 243,730  -  -  - 0.0%
Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,251  -  -  - 0.0%
                              Total Loans$ 2,251,804 $ 103,457 $ 14,224 $ 117,681 5.2%


About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)   
Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019   
    
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands12/31/202012/31/2019Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
    Loans, including fees$27,897 $24,772 12.6%
    Securities 2,228  2,195 1.5%
    Other 51  105 -51.4%
                        Total interest income 30,176  27,072 11.5%
 Interest expense        
    Deposits 2,956  5,952 -50.3%
    Borrowings 1,014  1,292 -21.5%
                        Total interest expense 3,970  7,244 -45.2%
 Net interest income 26,206  19,828 32.2%
 Provision for credit losses 3,000  500 n/m
 Net interest income after provision        
     for credit losses 23,206  19,328 20.1%
          
 Noninterest income        
    Insurance commissions 127  90 41.1%
    Trust and wealth management fees 626  734 -14.7%
    Mortgage origination revenue 1,163  379 206.9%
    Service charges on deposit accounts 1,305  1,377 -5.2%
    Bank card revenue 1,237  906 36.5%
    Realized securities gains 912  403 126.3%
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 233  310 -24.8%
    Other income 174  205 -15.1%
                        Total noninterest income 5,777  4,404 31.2%
 Noninterest expense        
     Salaries and employee benefits 8,501  7,099 19.7%
     Net occupancy expense 1,046  815 28.3%
     Equipment expense 1,502  1,278 17.5%
     Professional fees 370  412 -10.2%
     Advertising and public relations 207  214 -3.3%
     Amortization of intangibles 409  401 2.0%
     FDIC premiums 261  - n/a
     Bank card expense 573  454 26.2%
     Foreclosed properties expense, net 676  262 158.0%
     Merger-related expense 218  98 122.4%
     Other expenses 2,843  2,126 33.7%
                        Total noninterest expense 16,606  13,159 26.2%
 Income before income taxes 12,377  10,573 17.1%
 Income taxes 2,126  2,424 -12.3%
                                 Net income$10,251 $8,149 25.8%



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)  
Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019  
     
  For the Quarter EndedPercent
  12/31/202012/31/2019Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
    Basic$0.79 $0.66 19.7% 
    Diluted$0.79 $0.65 21.5% 
          
 Cash dividends$0.17 $0.15 13.3% 
 Dividend payout ratio 21.5%  22.3% -3.6% 
          
 Average common shares outstanding        
    Basic 12,932,768  12,400,932 4.3% 
    Diluted 12,980,041  12,458,702 4.2% 
          
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,942,004  12,408,542 4.3% 
          
Performance Ratios        
 Return on average equity 14.90%  13.32% 11.9% 
 Return on average tangible equity 18.70%  15.25% 22.6% 
 Return on average assets 1.37%  1.39% -1.4% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.76%  3.63% 3.6% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 49.38%  52.25% -5.5% 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2020 vs 2019   
     
  For the Year EndedPercent
Dollars in thousands12/31/202012/31/2019Change
Statements of Income   
 Interest income   
    Loans, including fees$105,564 $97,115 8.7%
    Securities 9,173  9,361 -2.0%
    Other 266  595 -55.3%
                        Total interest income 115,003  107,071 7.4%
 Interest expense        
    Deposits 16,044  23,697 -32.3%
    Borrowings 3,477  6,290 -44.7%
                        Total interest expense 19,521  29,987 -34.9%
 Net interest income 95,482  77,084 23.9%
 Provision for credit losses 14,500  1,550 n/m
 Net interest income after provision        
     for credit losses 80,982  75,534 7.2%
          
 Noninterest income        
    Insurance commissions 202  1,911 -89.4%
    Trust and wealth management fees 2,495  2,564 -2.7%
    Mortgage origination revenue 2,799  770 263.5%
    Service charges on deposit accounts 4,588  5,094 -9.9%
    Bank card revenue 4,494  3,536 27.1%
    Realized securities gains 3,472  1,938 79.2%
    Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC -  1,906 n/a
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 1,567  1,044 50.1%
    Other income 466  440 5.9%
                        Total noninterest income 20,083  19,203 4.6%
 Noninterest expense        
     Salaries and employee benefits 32,211  29,066 10.8%
     Net occupancy expense 3,963  3,417 16.0%
     Equipment expense 5,765  4,972 15.9%
     Professional fees 1,538  1,678 -8.3%
     Advertising and public relations 596  698 -14.6%
     Amortization of intangibles 1,659  1,701 -2.5%
     FDIC premiums 856  88 872.7%
     Bank card expense 2,225  1,820 22.3%
     Foreclosed properties expense, net 2,490  2,498 -0.3%
     Merger-related expense 1,671  617 170.8%
     Other expenses 9,337  8,599 8.6%
                        Total noninterest expense 62,311  55,154 13.0%
 Income before income taxes 38,754  39,583 -2.1%
 Income taxes 7,428  7,717 -3.7%
                                 Net income$31,326 $31,866 -1.7%



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)  
Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)   
2020 vs 2019  
     
  For the Year EndedPercent
  12/31/2002012/31/2019Change
Per Share Data   
 Earnings per common share   
    Basic$2.42 $2.55 -5.1% 
    Diluted$2.41 $2.53 -4.7% 
          
 Cash dividends$0.68 $0.59 15.3% 
 Dividend payout ratio 28.2%  23.1% 22.1% 
          
 Average common shares outstanding        
    Basic 12,935,430  12,516,474 3.3% 
    Diluted 12,975,385  12,575,145 3.2% 
          
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,942,004  12,408,542 4.3% 
          
Performance Ratios        
 Return on average equity 11.80%  13.43% -12.1% 
 Return on average tangible equity 14.73%  15.65% -5.9% 
 Return on average assets 1.13%  1.40% -19.3% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.71%  3.66% 1.4% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 50.34%  54.55% -7.7% 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
Statements of Income     
 Interest income     
    Loans, including fees$27,897 $26,807 $25,624 $25,235 $24,772 
    Securities 2,228  2,382  2,253  2,310  2,195 
    Other 51  57  60  98  105 
                       Total interest income 30,176  29,246  27,937  27,643  27,072 
 Interest expense               
    Deposits 2,956  3,552  4,186  5,351  5,952 
    Borrowings 1,014  928  685  849  1,292 
                       Total interest expense 3,970  4,480  4,871  6,200  7,244 
                           Net interest income 26,206  24,766  23,066  21,443  19,828 
 Provision for credit losses 3,000  3,250  3,000  5,250  500 
 Net interest income after provision               
     for credit losses 23,206  21,516  20,066  16,193  19,328 
 Noninterest income               
    Insurance commissions 127  44  24  7  90 
    Trust and wealth management fees 626  622  582  665  734 
    Mortgage origination revenue 1,163  780  641  214  379 
    Service charges on deposit accounts 1,305  1,138  882  1,263  1,377 
    Bank card revenue 1,237  1,237  1,087  933  906 
    Realized securities gains 912  1,522  -  1,038  403 
    Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 233  795  275  264  310 
    Other income 174  69  107  118  205 
                        Total noninterest income 5,777  6,207  3,598  4,502  4,404 
 Noninterest expense               
    Salaries and employee benefits 8,501  8,108  7,930  7,672  7,099 
    Net occupancy expense 1,046  1,057  977  883  815 
    Equipment expense 1,502  1,474  1,360  1,429  1,278 
    Professional fees 370  364  417  387  412 
    Advertising and public relations 207  145  93  152  214 
    Amortization of intangibles 409  412  410  429  401 
    FDIC premiums 261  320  110  165  - 
    Bank card expense 573  589  560  503  454 
    Foreclosed properties expense, net 676  607  240  966  262 
    Merger-related expenses 218  28  637  788  98 
    Other expenses 2,843  2,405  2,463  1,625  2,126 
                         Total noninterest expense 16,606  15,509  15,197  14,999  13,159 
 Income before income taxes 12,377  12,214  8,467  5,696  10,573 
 Income tax expense 2,126  2,594  1,518  1,190  2,424 
                         Net income$10,251 $9,620 $6,949 $4,506 $8,149 



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)     
      
  For the Quarter Ended
  12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
Per Share Data     
 Earnings per common share     
    Basic$0.79 $0.74 $0.54 $0.35 $0.66 
    Diluted$0.79 $0.74 $0.54 $0.35 $0.65 
                 
 Cash dividends$0.17 $0.17 $0.17 $0.17 $0.15 
 Dividend payout ratio 21.5%  22.9%  31.7%  49.1%  22.3% 
                 
 Average common shares outstanding               
    Basic 12,932,768  12,922,158  12,911,979  12,975,429  12,400,932 
    Diluted 12,980,041  12,949,584  12,943,804  13,028,409  12,458,702 
                 
 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,942,004  12,932,415  12,922,045  12,920,244  12,408,542 
                 
Performance Ratios               
 Return on average equity 14.90%  14.38%  10.75%  6.92%  13.32% 
 Return on average tangible equity 18.70%  18.12%  13.57%  8.55%  15.25% 
 Return on average assets 1.37%  1.31%  1.02%  0.73%  1.39% 
 Net interest margin (A) 3.76%  3.64%  3.68%  3.76%  3.63% 
 Efficiency ratio (B) 49.38%  48.95%  51.97%  51.41%  52.25% 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)     
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)     
       
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
       
Assets     
 Cash and due from banks$19,522 $16,257 $16,572 $18,633 $28,137 
 Interest bearing deposits other banks 80,265  92,729  26,218  22,821  33,751 
 Securities, available for sale 286,127  297,989  322,539  305,045  276,355 
 Securities, held to maturity 99,914  91,600  80,497  -  - 
 Loans, net 2,379,907  2,222,450  2,192,541  1,982,661  1,900,425 
 Property held for sale 15,588  17,831  17,954  18,287  19,276 
 Premises and equipment, net 52,537  52,880  51,847  47,078  44,168 
 Goodwill and other intangible assets 55,123  48,101  48,513  34,132  23,022 
 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 59,438  57,029  55,315  46,497  43,603 
 Other assets 57,963  49,996  49,355  38,168  34,755 
                                          Total assets$3,106,384 $2,946,862 $2,861,351 $2,513,322 $2,403,492 
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
 Deposits$2,595,651 $2,451,891 $2,451,769 $2,044,914 $1,913,237 
 Short-term borrowings 140,146  140,145  90,945  161,745  199,345 
 Long-term borrowings and               
      subordinated debentures 49,652  50,292  20,297  20,301  20,306 
 Other liabilities 39,355  32,571  34,909  30,337  22,840 
 Shareholders' equity 281,580  271,963  263,431  256,025  247,764 
                        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,106,384 $2,946,862 $2,861,351 $2,513,322 $2,403,492 
                 
 Book value per common share$21.76 $21.03 $20.39 $19.82 $19.97 
 Tangible book value per common share$17.50 $17.31 $16.63 $17.17 $18.11 
 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.4%  7.7%  7.6%  9.0%  9.4% 



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)   
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)     
       
  12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
Summit Financial Group, Inc.     
 CET1 Risk-based Capital9.3%9.9%9.7%10.8%11.1%
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital10.0%10.7%10.5%11.7%12.1%
 Total Risk-based Capital12.1%12.9%11.3%12.5%12.7%
 Tier 1 Leverage8.6%8.7%9.0%10.2%10.5%
       
Summit Community Bank, Inc.     
 CET1 Risk-based Capital11.1%11.8%10.5%11.7%12.1%
 Tier 1 Risk-based Capital11.1%11.8%10.5%11.7%12.1%
 Total Risk-based Capital12.0%12.7%11.4%12.5%12.7%
 Tier 1 Leverage9.5%9.6%9.0%10.2%10.6%



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)   
Loan Composition (unaudited)     
      
Dollars in thousands12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
      
Commercial$296,832 $338,685 $311,755 $224,659 $207,138 
Mortgage warehouse lines 251,815  243,730  252,472  166,826  126,237 
Commercial real estate               
     Owner occupied 351,859  312,502  336,143  331,486  276,218 
     Non-owner occupied 685,563  618,624  593,168  580,619  629,206 
Construction and development               
     Land and development 107,342  97,343  92,706  92,332  84,112 
     Construction 91,100  66,878  48,115  43,121  37,523 
Residential real estate               
     Conventional 425,520  368,008  371,225  378,540  354,963 
     Jumbo 74,185  73,836  76,360  64,944  70,947 
     Home equity 81,588  82,991  88,929  75,170  76,568 
Consumer 35,269  35,905  35,781  36,611  36,470 
Other 11,080  13,302  13,053  12,961  14,117 
   Total loans, net of unearned fees 2,412,153  2,251,804  2,219,707  2,007,269  1,913,499 
Less allowance for credit losses 32,246  29,354  27,166  24,608  13,074 
                         Loans, net$2,379,907 $2,222,450 $2,192,541 $1,982,661 $1,900,425 



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)   
Deposit Composition (unaudited)    
      
Dollars in thousands12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
Core deposits     
   Non-interest bearing checking$440,819 $420,070 $443,190 $337,446 $260,553 
   Interest bearing checking 934,185  867,442  830,258  648,214  630,352 
   Savings 621,168  598,564  561,029  457,010  418,096 
   Time deposits 460,443  414,542  422,286  384,062  373,125 
          Total core deposits 2,456,615  2,300,618  2,256,763  1,826,732  1,682,126 
                
Brokered time deposits 55,454  64,120  90,279  111,156  150,554 
Other non-core time deposits 83,582  87,153  104,727  107,026  80,557 
                Total deposits$2,595,651 $2,451,891 $2,451,769 $2,044,914 $1,913,237 



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
       
 Gross loan charge-offs$434 $1,259 $218 $698 $455 
 Gross loan recoveries (195) (245) (269) (197) (88)
    Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries)$239 $1,014 $(51)$501 $367 
                 
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04%  0.18%  -0.01% 0.10%  0.08% 
 Allowance for loan credit losses$32,246 $29,354 $27,166 $24,608 $13,074 
 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage               
     of period end loans 1.34%  1.30%  1.22%  1.23%  0.68% 
 Allowance for credit losses on               
     unfunded loan commitments$4,190 $3,525 $3,477 $2,984 $- 
 Nonperforming assets:               
    Nonperforming loans               
        Commercial$525 $553 $754 $560 $764 
        Commercial real estate 14,237  4,313  5,822  5,644  5,800 
        Residential construction and development 235  2  14  11  326 
        Residential real estate 5,264  5,104  5,873  4,343  4,404 
        Consumer 74  31  29  65  116 
        Other -  -  35  100  100 
      Total nonperforming loans 20,335  10,003  12,527  10,723  11,510 
    Foreclosed properties               
        Commercial real estate 2,581  2,500  1,774  1,866  1,930 
        Commercial construction and development 4,154  4,154  4,511  4,511  4,601 
        Residential construction and development 7,791  10,330  10,645  10,774  11,169 
        Residential real estate 1,062  847  1,024  1,136  1,576 
      Total foreclosed properties 15,588  17,831  17,954  18,287  19,276 
   Other repossessed assets -  -  -  49  17 
      Total nonperforming assets$35,923 $27,834 $30,481 $29,059 $30,803 
                 
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.84%  0.44%  0.56%  0.53%  0.60% 
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.16%  0.94%  1.07%  1.16%  1.28% 
                 
 Troubled debt restructurings               
      Performing$21,375 $22,232 $22,117 $22,966 $23,339 
      Nonperforming 3,127  2,988  3,003  2,831  2,337 
      Total troubled debt restructurings$24,502 $25,220 $25,120 $25,797 $25,676 



Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)     
  For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
       
 Commercial$1 $147 $196 $160 $111 
 Commercial real estate 274  1,740  1,231  2,106  1,196 
 Construction and development 47  422  8  53  236 
 Residential real estate 4,405  4,464  2,763  5,178  4,775 
 Consumer 233  160  164  222  269 
 Other 5  2  3  7  25 
    Total$4,965 $6,935 $4,365 $7,726 $6,612 



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)                          
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates                          
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 vs Q4 2019 (unaudited)                          
                           
 Q4 2020
 Q3 2020
 Q4 2019
  Average  Earnings / Yield /   Average  Earnings / Yield /   Average  Earnings / Yield / 
Dollars in thousands Balances  Expense Rate   Balances  Expense Rate   Balances  Expense Rate 
                           
ASSETS                          
Interest earning assets                          
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                          
    Taxable$2,292,797 $27,774 4.82% $2,251,722 $26,656 4.71% $1,853,197 $24,622 5.27%
    Tax-exempt (2) 13,062  156 4.75%  16,245  191 4.68%  15,738  189 4.76%
  Securities                          
    Taxable 258,594  1,341 2.06%  261,231  1,445 2.20%  218,375  1,654 3.00%
    Tax-exempt (2) 147,979  1,122 3.02%  150,350  1,186 3.14%  69,276  686 3.93%
   Interest bearing deposits other banks                          
        and Federal funds sold 87,151  51 0.23%  60,639  57 0.37%  32,779  105 1.27%
Total interest earning assets 2,799,583  30,444 4.33%  2,740,187  29,535 4.29%  2,189,365  27,256 4.94%
                           
Noninterest earning assets                          
  Cash & due from banks 16,846        16,603        12,932      
  Premises & equipment 52,688        52,329        44,136      
  Other assets 157,436        154,578        103,481      
  Allowance for credit losses (30,778)       (28,144)       (13,055)     
    Total assets$2,995,775       $2,935,553       $2,336,859      
                           
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
                           
Liabilities                          
Interest bearing liabilities                          
  Interest bearing                          
    demand deposits$895,325 $357 0.16% $850,281 $380 0.18% $619,939 $1,378 0.88%
  Savings deposits 607,481  716 0.47%  588,085  925 0.63%  351,653  1,201 1.35%
  Time deposits 566,917  1,883 1.32%  585,092  2,247 1.53%  641,160  3,373 2.09%
  Short-term borrowings 140,243  467 1.32%  165,555  734 1.76%  188,007  1,062 2.24%
  Long-term borrowings and                          
     subordinated debentures 49,637  547 4.38%  23,230  194 3.32%  20,308  230 4.49%
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,259,603  3,970 0.70%  2,212,243  4,480 0.81%  1,821,067  7,244 1.58%
                           
Noninterest bearing liabilities                          
  Demand deposits 426,441        421,741        248,159      
  Other liabilities 34,558        33,978        22,856      
    Total liabilities 2,720,602        2,667,962        2,092,082      
                           
Shareholders' equity 275,173        267,591        244,777      
  Total liabilities and                          
    shareholders' equity$2,995,775       $2,935,553       $2,336,859      
                           
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $26,474       $25,055       $20,012   
                           
NET INTEREST MARGIN      3.76%       3.64%       3.63%
                           
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.     
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $268,000, $289,000, and $184,000 for Q4 2020,
       Q3 2020 and Q4 2019, respectively.          



SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)                 
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates                 
YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019 (unaudited)                 
                  
 YTD 2020
 YTD 2019
  Average  Earnings / Yield /   Average  Earnings / Yield / 
Dollars in thousands Balances  Expense Rate   Balances  Expense Rate 
                  
ASSETS                 
Interest earning assets                 
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                 
    Taxable$2,150,294 $104,986 4.88% $1,782,477 $96,499 5.41%
    Tax-exempt (2) 15,352  732 4.77%  15,315  780 5.09%
  Securities                 
    Taxable 256,893  5,996 2.33%  205,340  6,511 3.17%
    Tax-exempt (2) 122,386  4,020 3.28%  90,823  3,608 3.97%
   Interest bearing deposits other banks                 
        and Federal funds sold 56,399  266 0.47%  39,408  595 1.51%
Total interest earning assets 2,601,324  116,000 4.46%  2,133,363  107,993 5.06%
                  
Noninterest earning assets                 
  Cash & due from banks 16,139        12,939      
  Premises & equipment 50,418        41,778      
  Other assets 143,284        107,456      
  Allowance for loan losses (26,915)       (13,225)     
    Total assets$2,784,250       $2,282,311      
                  
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
                  
Liabilities                 
Interest bearing liabilities                 
  Interest bearing                 
    demand deposits$789,064 $2,187 0.28% $586,938 $6,394 1.09%
  Savings deposits 539,625  4,178 0.77%  317,569  3,969 1.25%
  Time deposits 598,085  9,680 1.62%  660,910  13,334 2.02%
  Short-term borrowings 130,411  2,330 1.79%  194,450  5,303 2.73%
  Long-term borrowings and                 
     subordinated debentures 28,396  1,147 4.04%  20,315  987 4.86%
  2,085,581  19,522 0.94%  1,780,182  29,987 1.68%
Noninterest bearing liabilities                 
  Demand deposits 401,502        244,559      
  Other liabilities 31,712        20,341      
    Total liabilities 2,518,795        2,045,082      
                  
Shareholders' equity 265,455        237,229      
  Total liabilities and                 
    shareholders' equity$2,784,250       $2,282,311      
                  
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $96,478       $78,006   
                  
NET INTEREST MARGIN      3.71%       3.66%
                  
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.  
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. 
       The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $998,000 and $922,000 for the 
       YTD 2020 and YTD 2019 periods, respectively.      


