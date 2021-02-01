Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, global pharmaceutical packaging market had reached a valuation of USD 83.6 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 6% between 2020 and 2027. This rapid expansion can be credited to growing demand for packaging solutions among drug manufacturing companies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking of segmentations, global pharmaceutical packaging market is divided on the basis of type, drug delivery mode, raw materials, and regional scope. The document not only analyzes the expansion rate of each segment, but also highlights their relevant contribution towards the overall industry remuneration. Moreover, the document talks about the several leading companies operating in this business sphere by elaborating on their product innovations as well as growth strategies deployed.

Technological breakthroughs in this business domain has resulted in the development of advanced packaging solutions such as CRP (child-resistant packaging) and radiofrequency identification technology, which in turn is also augmenting the overall industry remuneration. In March 2019 for instance, Schott AG introduced Everic vials for small volume packaging of sensitive drugs.

Similarly, Gerresheimer AG had unveiled Gx InnoSafe, further reinforcing its syringe portfolio with an integrated safety solution. Thus, robust technological innovations in this business domain is stimulating global pharmaceutical packaging industry outlook. However, easy availability of falsified pharmaceutical products owing to high costs of genuine drugs could potentially act as a restraining factor to the growth of the overall market.

Elaborating on the market segmentations

Global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, drug delivery mode, raw material type, and geographical landscape. Speaking of type, the market is split into ampoules, vials, pre-filled syringes, caps & closure, labels & accessories, blister packs, and plastic bottles.

In terms of drug delivery mode, the industry is fragmented into IV drugs, injectables, and oral drugs. The raw material landscape of global pharmaceutical packaging market consists of glass, paper & paperboards, metals, and plastics & polymers.

Highlighting the geographical landscape

Global pharmaceutical packaging industry is divided into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. As per credible estimates, Asia-Pacific is likely to account for the largest market share by the year 2027. Increasing R&D investments and subsequent technological breakthroughs are facilitating the business scenario in Asia-Pacific.

On the other hand, Europe pharmaceutical packaging industry is also predicted to record a robust compound annual growth rate during 2020-2027. High occurrence of several diseases coupled with rising development of innovative solutions are favoring the regional market outlook.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Ampoules

Vials

Pre-filled Syringes

Caps & Closure

Labels & Accessories

Blister Packs

Plastic Bottles

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Drug Delivery Mode (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

IV Drugs

Injectables

Oral Drugs

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Materials (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Glass

Paper & Paperboards

Metals

Plastics & Polymers

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

South Korea

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

WestRock Company

Catalent Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

Schott AG

Berry Global Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Amcor plc

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Drug Delivery Mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Raw Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Processing Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Plastic Bottles

5.4.2. Blister Packs

5.4.3. Labels & Accessories

5.4.4. Caps & Closures

5.4.5. Pre-filled Syringes

5.4.6. Vials

5.4.7. Ampoules

Chapter 6. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Drug Delivery Mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Drug Delivery Mode, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drug Delivery Mode 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Oral Drugs

6.4.2. Injectables

6.4.3. IV Drugs

6.4.4. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Raw Materials

6.5. Market Snapshot

6.6. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Materials Performance - Potential Analysis

6.7. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Raw Materials 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.8. Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.8.1. Plastics and Polymers

6.8.2. Metals

6.8.3. Paper and Paperboards

6.8.4. Glass

Chapter 7. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

