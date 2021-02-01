Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical device market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2019 and 2025. In 2018, the market accounted for a value of US$ 425.5 Bn and is likely to reach US$ 612.7 Bn by 2025.

In-vitro diagnostics help in the testing of diseases such as malaria, diabetes, cancer, STDs, and AIDS/HIV. These devices provide accurate information, which is a key factor fueling their demand worldwide. Fortune Business Insights predicts this to be a key factor creating growth opportunities in the segment during the forecast period. However, growth of this segment may get hampered by delayed approvals by regulatory authorities. The medical device industry is currently witnessing high growth due to increasing demand in hospitals and surgical centers. The rapid adoption of medical devices across hospitals is driving the global medical device market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-devices-market-100085





Fortune Business Insights predicts hospitals and surgical centers to remain dominant in the coming years. Increasing expenditure on healthcare and expansion of healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging nations sare anticipated to drive this segment between 2019 and 2025.

In terms of region, North America is expected to emerge dominant over the forecast tenure. Presence of large number of companies, coupled with huge R&D investments, is boosting the medical devices market in North America. Other regions such as Asia Pacific are expected to show considerable growth opportunities to the medical devices market over the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Demand for Preventive Healthcare to Spur Growth

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart diseases is fueling the demand for various medical devices in North America. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (CDC), around six in every 10 people in the U.S live with one of the above mentioned chronic diseases.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/medical-devices-market-100085





This further increases demand for medical devices and encourages several companies to introduce innovative technologies in the field. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for preventive healthcare will increase exponentially. This is another factor driving the medical devices market. Medical device manufacturers around the world are likely to invest in the development of new medical devices and update the existing ones. All the above factors are anticipated to create a growth engine for the medical devices market during the forecast period.

Stringent FDA Regulations on the Approval of Medical Devices May Hamper the Growth

The global medical devices market is expected to grow, but there are certain factors restricting the market. Time taken to attain regulatory approvals may limit the growth of the market to an extent.





Quick Buy - Medical Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100085





List of Players Covered in this Market Report:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Fresenius Medical care

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Ethicon LLC.

Siemens Healthineers

Cardinal Health

Stryker

BD

Baxter International Inc.

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-devices-market-100085





Segmentation of the Global Medical Devices Market:

By Type

• Orthopedic Devices

• Cardiovascular Devices

• Diagnostic Imaging

• IVD

• MIS

• Wound Management

• Diabetes Care

• Ophthalmic Devices

• Dental

• Nephrology

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-devices-market-100085





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Transrectal Ultrasound Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Systems, Transducers), Type (Cart/Trolley Based, Portable), Application (Diagnostic, Image-guided Treatment), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Medical Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (CAPD, APD), Product (Cyclers, Fluids), End User (Home health care and Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Veterinary Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channels (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



