Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA, February 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today it will begin accepting cryptocurrency- Dogecoin.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Dogecoin is also a popular cryptocurrency token people use to buy, spend and trade. This token was introduced in 2013 and has been used primarily as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. Dogecoin is also unique for some other features. For instance, it is powered by Blockchain technology with 1-minute intervals. This means Kronos can update customers' Dogecoin transactions way faster than when customers pay using other tokens. Kronos accepts several cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.

Dogecoin has grown to a fully-fledged coin accepted by many merchants. It has one of the lowest transaction fees, which is great for our customers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin. Recently Elon Musk has tweeted a digital magazine cover featuring a dog meme in apparent support of the digital currency, Dogecoin. As a result- Dogecoin has surpassed its all-time high recently, growing by 420 % in a matter of one day, reaching a market cap of more than $4 billion, according to NASDAQ stock market data. However, $DOGE is not a stock ( https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/cryptocurrency/doge ).

Dogecoin Becomes Most Mentioned Crypto on Twitter Ever as Price Soars. According to digital asset data firm TheTIE, the massive volume of mentions over a 24-hour period marked the altcoin out as the most tweeted cryptocurrency of all time. Dogecoin surpassed previous tweet records for bitcoin set on January 2, 2021, and December 22, 2017, the firm said.

"In the last ten years, much has been said about how cryptocurrency will revolutionize payments, services, businesses and will change the world the way we know it. Cryptocurrency has changed e-commerce: as more and more people now shop online. Cryptocurrency gives customers more reasons to utilize the convenience of online shopping, as it mitigates the risk of fraud for both vendors and shoppers." – commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

The Dogecoin community, on the popular website, Reddit has grown into 670,000 members. Kronos intends to market N95 masks and air purifiers to this large community.

"Our goal is to provide superior air purifiers and other products and to provide our customers with new and progressive payment options that work to their advantage." Michael continued, explaining that by adding Dogecoin to their other accepted cryptocurrency payment options, Kronos joins a rapidly growing list of merchants that are adapting to fit the needs of modern consumers and becomes the first online Air purifiers seller accepting Dogecoins.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)