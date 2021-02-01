VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, has won new brand protection business with Canadian Vita Corp., Canada's leading ginseng supplier. Nanotech will supply custom LumaChrome™ colour-shifting labels with printed logos and trackable serial numbers for Canadian Vita’s ginseng products. Financial terms have not been publicly disclosed.



“Counterfeit ginseng products are a major industry problem that can be very harmful to consumers,” said Canadian Vita CEO Hieu Tran. “LumaChrome labels will help us fight counterfeit products and ensure our Canadian Vita brand remains as a reliable source of safe, premium ginseng products. The labels will confirm Canadian Vita products are authentic and meet quality standards. This collaboration with Nanotech is a major milestone as it has helped Canadian Vita set higher standards in the ginseng industry.”

“LumaChrome and our other anti-counterfeiting solutions enable companies like Canadian Vita to secure their products and extend brand awareness through their entire supply chain,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “This consumer-packaged goods win continues to validate our strategy of developing a portfolio of products to address the multi-billion-dollar problem of counterfeit consumer goods. We look forward to a long-running, successful partnership with Canadian Vita.”

LumaChrome labels offer straightforward authentication through a crisp colour transition when the viewing angle is changed. It is intuitive to use and easy to recognize at a considerable distance, multiple angles, and variable lighting conditions. These striking colour transitions are extremely difficult to simulate, requiring sophisticated production equipment and specialized knowledge in thin-film optics to produce, making it an ideal anti-counterfeit solution. Besides being proven technology used in the banknote industry for years, new LumaChrome formats easily integrate into track & trace, smart packaging, and brand protection applications.

For LumaChrome samples and pricing, contact info@nanosecurity.ca or click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dceeb18-a568-482c-8986-4134dfa86e3d

About Canadian Vita

Canadian Vita is Canada's leading ginseng supplier. Their expertise in ginseng farming and processing has allowed them to craft high quality ginseng products. All products that reach customers have gone through stringent inspections from the harvesting to packing stages, to ensure only the best quality ginseng is distributed. With a vision to help empower lives by improving health through traditional herbal supplements, Canadian Vita continues to develop products that make the consumption of ginseng more enjoyable and efficient. With over 35 years of experience, their dedicated team of farmers and researchers exceed industry standards. For more information, visit https://canadianvita.com/.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.