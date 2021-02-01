New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018862/?utm_source=GNW

73 billion in 2020 to $3198.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4341.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The machinery market consists of sales of industrial and commercial machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial and commercial machinery. These establishments assemble parts into components, sub-assemblies and complete machines. The machinery market is segmented into agriculture, construction, and mining machinery; industrial machinery; commercial and service industry machinery; ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment; metalworking machinery; engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment; and other general purpose machinery.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global machinery market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global machinery market. Africa was the smallest region in the global machinery market.



HVAC systems are being integrated with building automation systems for overall management of a building to maximize energy efficiency. BAS receives analog or digital inputs from the sensors installed in HVAC and the integrated system is managed by a single dashboard accessed from a computer. These integrated systems improve building performance, save energy, and shrink the environmental footprint. HVAC systems account for 60-70% of total energy consumption of a typical commercial building, thus integrated systems enable commercial establishments to reduce power consumption. For example, advanced BAS technology integrates lighting, water, elevators, security, and HVAC systems into a single automated platform. An integrated lighting and HVAC system automatically controls the lighting and temperature to ideal levels, thus reducing energy consumption and costs. GE and Trane are offering solutions that integrate HVAC with BAS.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the machinery manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on supply of raw materials, parts and components from different countries across the globe. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials and components. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the machinery manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Rapid advances in technology is expected to drive innovation in machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used in manufacturing thus resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins .For instance, according to a global survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit, about 90% of corporate executives felt that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a positive impact on company’s growth and 86% of respondents considered that AI will help improve productivity. Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to increase product portfolio and to enter new markets by making investments made through cost savings. IoT applications are also being integrated into these devices to enable services such as remote monitoring, central feedback systems and to offer other services. Mobile applications, advanced sensors and embedded software also created new opportunities for companies in this market. These factors are expected to drive the machinery manufacturing market during the forecast period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018862/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001