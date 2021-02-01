The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 6.7 million in January 2021 and decreased by 66.6% compared to January 2020.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16th December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania are temporarily closed. In Latvia, the stores are temporarily closed from 19th December 2020. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January 2021.

In January 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 69.6% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 84.4% and in Estonia decreased by 29.0%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 178 stores (104 in Lithuania, 48 in Latvia and 26 in Estonia) covering an area of 92.4 thousand sq. m. Stores area decreased by 0.8% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801