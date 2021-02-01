Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homomorphic Encryption Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Partially, Somewhat, and Fully) and Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global homomorphic encryption market was valued at US$ 120.12 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 246.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Increase in number of cyber attacks across the globe has become a vital concern for organizations. As most digital data is shifted through the Internet and advanced networks, the danger of data vulnerability has increased rapidly. The government, financial services, and IT sector are some of the prominent industries vulnerable to cyber threats. The industries mentioned above face tough challenges concerning their data security and vulnerability as they have to deal with storing, migrating, shifting, and outsourcing their user data on open source platforms many times. Therefore, in order to mitigate risk regarding data security while at rest, transmitting, or computing, the homomorphic encryption is gaining traction in various industries. The utilization of homomorphic encryption technology is enabling organizations to maintain a robust standard of data security without compromising business operations or application functions. Moreover, owing to increasing concerns over the collection, misuse, transfer, or handling of data by businesses and institutions, the governments across the globe are strongly emphasizing on consumer data protection, which is further propelling the adoption of homomorphic encryption technology. Thus, growing concern over data security and increasing need for consumer data protection across the globe are expected to propel the homomorphic encryption market during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America held the largest share of the homomorphic encryption market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The browser isolation software market is segmented into type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is further categorized into partially, somewhat, and fully. The fully segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. In 2019, thesis segment accounted for a substantial share of the global homomorphic encryption market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Homomorphic Encryption Market



The COVID-19 epidemic is changing the functioning of businesses worldwide. To lower the spread of Coronavirus, companies and government have adopted remote working culture, which drives the digitalization in the global market. The worldwide business data ecosystem has proven strong in the face of the epidemic. The businesses, hospitals, and other government services started to adopt digital platforms having assured security features. Nevertheless, the financial industry services are adopting advanced encryption technologies to offer customer secured e-services. The digitalization projects witnessed declined growth at the start of pandemic owing to financial restriction; however, after the lockdowns, their importance has been increased at a significant rate. Data transactions are evolved in enormous quality which has been creating demand for the encryption services.



Cosmian; Cryptoexperts SAS; Inpher, Inc.; Shieldo, Inc.; Zama, Microsoft Corporation; Netskope, Inc.; Thales Group; IBM Corporation; and Google LLC are among major companies operating in the homomorphic encryption market.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global homomorphic encryption market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global homomorphic encryption market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Homomorphic Encryption Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Homomorphic Encryption Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Need for Data Security

5.1.2 Emergence of Data Analytics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complexities of Homomorphic Encryption Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Deployment of Cloud Computing

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration with Advanced Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Homomorphic Encryption - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Homomorphic Encryption: Global Overview

6.2 Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Homomorphic Encryption Market Analysis - By Type

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Homomorphic Encryption Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Fully

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Fully: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 Somewhat

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Somewhat: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Partially

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Partially: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Homomorphic Encryption Market Analysis - By Application

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Homomorphic Encryption Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

8.2 BFSI

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 BFSI: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Healthcare: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Government

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Government: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Homomorphic Encryption Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Homomorphic Encryption Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Homomorphic Encryption Market

9.3 Europe: Homomorphic Encryption Market

9.4 APAC: Homomorphic Encryption Market

9.5 MEA: Homomorphic Encryption Market

9.6 SAM: Homomorphic Encryption Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Homomorphic Encryption Market

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Cosmian

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 CryptoExperts SAS

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Inpher, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 ShieldIO, Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 ZAMA

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Netskope, Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Financial Overview

12.7.4 SWOT Analysis

12.7.5 Key Developments

12.8 Thales Group

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 IBM Corporation

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Google LLC

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9juo9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900