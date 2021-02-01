A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,280   221,565,528
25 January 2021 250 12,853.1600 3,213,290
26 January 2021 240 12,290.5417 2,949,730
27 January 2021 250 11,445.9600 2,861,490
28 January 2021 245 11,325.4694 2,774,740
29 January 2021 260 11,587.7308 3,012,810
Total 25-29 January 2021 1,245   14,812,060
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,319 11,897.2370 15,692,456
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,844   252,070,043
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,130   951,657,269
25 January 2021 1,250 13,934.8960 17,418,620
26 January 2021 1,200 13,289.4250 15,947,310
27 January 2021 1,200 12,424.9750 14,909,970
28 January 2021 1,285 12,390.3035 15,921,540
29 January 2021 1,300 12,676.2731 16,479,155
Total 25-29 January 2021 6,235   80,676,595
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,991 12,939.3095 51,640,784
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 79,356   1,083,974,648

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 128,714 A shares and 543,405 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.


Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901


