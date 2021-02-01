Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Germ

Tools & Consumables, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in Germ AB. Germ develops and manufactures equipment for professional and environmentally friendly handling of lubricants and liquids. The company also offers products for oil, grease and chemical handling to workshops and industrial customers. Germ has an annual turnover of approximately MSEK 35 with strong profitability. The operations are based in Vännäsby and the company has 11 employees.

"Germ is a value-creating and innovative player with a focus on environmentally friendly handling of dangerous substances, which we believe will be even more important in the future”, says Oscar Fredell, Head of Division Tools & Consumables. ”The previous owners Tommy Åström and Martin Ohlsson will continue to run the company on a growth journey ahead.”

”We are very much looking forward to joining Bergman & Beving which is a strategic and long-term owner. Together we can further develop and continue the company's successful journey”, say the sellers Tommy Åström and Martin Ohlsson.

Closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 1 February 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President and CEO, phone +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, phone +46 70 339 89 99



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 1 February 2021.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment