LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that SIP Elixirs, Nevada’s top-selling cannabis beverages, will be produced at Tinley’s cannabis beverage bottling facility in Long Beach, California.

SIP Elixirs’ products are currently the #1, #2, #3 and #4 best-selling cannabis beverages in Nevada, according to Headset. Each beverage is a high dose, small format elixir that is infused with the highest-quality cannabis distillate and botanically derived terpenes. These terpenes are designed to complement both the flavour of the drink as well as the desired effect. Available in four flavours - Wild Berry, Watermelon, Hurricane and Tiki Orange - each beverage is made using technology to get the strongest, fastest result. SIP is available in over 50 dispensaries throughout Nevada and has developed a passionately loyal consumer base.

“SIP Elixirs is excited to join forces with Tinley to extend our brand to California. Their team's deep experience and enthusiasm made the partnership the natural choice. This is just the beginning of bringing great new products to new markets and consumers,” said a Sip representative.

“As the first third-party brand to be produced in our Long Beach facility, Sip represents a technologically-advanced, great-tasting beverage with an enormous consumer following. We’re confident they’ll experience the same explosive growth out of the gate in California as they have in Nevada,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley, Western USA.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics California

The Tinley Beverage Company has built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California. The Company believes it is the largest cannabis-licensed bottling facility in the United States. The facility’s purpose-built cannabis beverage bottling equipment manufactures third-party brands as well as the cannabis-infused versions of the Company’s Beckett’s™ products under the Tinley’s™ Tonics and Tinley’s™ ’27 brands. The Beckett’s Tonics™ and Beckett’s ’27™ products are a family of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. The Beckett’s™-non-alcoholic spirits and tonics are available in Costco, Ralphs, BevMo! and other retailers, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart.com and at www.drinkbecketts.com. The Tinley Beverage Company is publicly-traded in the USA and Canada.

