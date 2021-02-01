TULSA, Okla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Victoria Gates, MD, has published an inspiring memoir about her journey immigrating to the U.S. from Korea, becoming a successful and respected oncologist, and losing it all after being charged with and convicted of healthcare fraud. In “Moonlight Melody: A Path of Faith and Acceptance from Seoul to a US Oncology Practice to Prison and Release,” Dr. Gates shares her childhood memories of growing up in Seoul, her unique perspective on incarceration, and how survival skills and faith helped her to overcome every adversity along the way.



Prior to her conviction, Dr. Gates had a lifetime commitment and passion to be a good physician and rose quickly in her medical practice. With a gift for helping terminal patients, Dr. Gates was skilled at precisely tailoring amounts of medication based on each patient’s tolerance, resulting in a successful cure rate. But this success drew the attention of others, creating turmoil and resulting in the betrayal that led to her imprisonment.



“Moonlight Melody” examines the inequities and misogyny faced by women and immigrants such as Dr. Gates when interacting with the U.S. criminal justice system. In her book, Dr. Gates also delves into the disadvantages she experienced during her divorce proceedings that resulted in the presiding judge awarding 100 percent of her separate and premarital funds to her ex-husband.



“This is my confession and my genuine experience through the many adversities and trials I have faced,” Dr. Gates wrote in the introduction to her book. “We can develop a healthy, robust community when we live with God and enjoy the results of that community. All that is required is that we do the hard work of getting along with each other and treating each other with dignity and honor.”



“Moonlight Melody” highlights the importance of faith and acceptance in coping with challenging life events and offers a glimpse into one doctor’s love and dedication to helping and healing her patients. In her book, Dr. Gates also shares how yoga, meditation, and mindfulness aided her in grounding herself during her most difficult days. Through suffering and tragedy, Dr. Gates was able to rebuild her life, uncover God’s true purpose for her, and, ultimately, emerge stronger and with lasting inner peace.



“Moonlight Melody: A Path of Faith and Acceptance from Seoul to a US Oncology Practice to Prison and Release”

By Victoria Gates, MD

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5937-2 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-5939-6 (hc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-5938-9 (e)

Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Victoria Gates, MD, is an American Board-Certified Medical Internist and Medical Oncologist. Dr. Gates earned her medical degree from the Santiago University of Technology and Master of Science degrees in business administration and criminal justice from Southwest University in Louisiana. To learn more, please connect with the author on Facebook.



Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com