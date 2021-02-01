AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental trainer and hypnotist Dawn Grant has published a comprehensive guide designed to help athletes at all levels of skill and non-athletes alike to let go of limiting mental blocks, cultivate a consistent mindfulness practice, and unlock their true potential. In “7 Strokes in 7 Days: Quick and Easy Break-Through Mental Training That Will Revolutionize Your Golf Game and Life,” Grant taps into her decades of experience helping others reach their peak performance to share concrete, specific, “secret-weapon” techniques that improve focus, quiet the mind, boost confidence and consistency, and cultivate the tools necessary to maintain calm under pressure.



“7 Strokes in 7 Days” is perfect for any athlete, professional or casual, who is experiencing a plateau in their skill and wants to take it to the next level or who often finds themselves frustrated and bogged down on the course, court, or field. Grant’s approach teaches athletes how to achieve their optimal state of performance, consistently tap into “The Zone,” and truly have fun playing their sport again.



Grant’s book also employs mindfulness techniques that can help readers become calmer and more confident in their professional and personal lives. The “peak performance” state of mind Grant describes in “7 Strokes in 7 Days” is not only applicable to athletes but extends to all people in the form of stress-free, mindful living. In Grant’s book, she shares how this state of mind can be achieved, helps readers to become their best self, and teaches them how applying these techniques can create opportunities for success as a human being.



“I have invested well over 60,000 hours to understanding the mind, it’s potential, our limitations, and how to be the best version of ourselves,” Grant wrote in the preface to her book. “I am obsessed with helping people to overcome their most difficult challenges, and am on a journey to learn everything I can to be a master at it. Like the several thousand athletes around the world who have already benefited from my training, let me be of assistance to you.”



Whether applied on the putting green, in the boardroom, or daily life, the time-proven skills laid out in Grant’s clear, concise guide ultimately help readers overcome common mental hurdles, such as worry, fear, and anxiety, that keep them from being their best and hamper their outlook in life.



“7 Strokes in 7 Days: Quick and Easy Break-Through Mental Training That Will Revolutionize Your Golf Game and Life”

By Dawn Grant

ISBNs: 978-1-9822-5411-7 (sc); 978-1-9822-5413-1 (hc); 978-1-9822-5412-4 (e)

Available through DawnGrant.com, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Dawn Grant is a mental trainer and hypnotist who has been helping clients to achieve their optimal state of performance in sport, career, personal life, and relationships since 2001. Grant earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Westfield State College and became a Board-Certified Hypnotist through the Omni Hypnosis Training Center. An expert on the mind, Grant has developed training and techniques that provide clients mental mastery and the ability to easily and frequently perform in “The Zone.” She has an ever-growing list of clients globally including thousands of every-day competing athletes as well as professionals credentialed in and as: Olympics, Hall-of-Fame, World Champions, PGA TOUR, LPGA, Web.com TOUR, IJGA, USA Shooting, ISSF, PSCA, USA Sporting Clays Team, WBA, Ironman, and NCAA. Grant offers an extensive list of training tools through her website, www.DawnGrant.com, including online courses, hypnosis downloads, and videos through her Mental Training On-Demand Subscription. She is the inventor of the Mind Mastered self-help website and application, the owner of Amelia Shotgun Sports in Yulee, Fla., and the co-founder and current President of the nonprofit organization Joy To The Children. A proud mom to two children, Grant currently resides in Amelia Island, Fla. To learn more, connect with the author on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com