Nyla’s book begins at the lowest point in her life and details her descent into utter hopelessness while loving a man with a substance use disorder that she desperately longs for him to overcome. After reaching a painful crossroads in the relationship’s cycle of abuse, Nyla devotes herself to cultivating habits of self-love and care to heal in the aftermath. Several years later, Nyla reflects on the healing she found over time and shares with readers the process, cycles, setbacks, and triumphs she encountered along the way.



“This book is a perfect and valiant companion for anyone in any kind of loving relationship with a toxic person,” Nyla wrote in the preface to “Inside Out.” “In fact, I was inspired to start this book after a thorough search through the bookstore for a work resembling these contents. I needed an unconditionally loving and encouraging friend by my side, one who understood it all perfectly. This is the intention of ‘Inside Out’: to be a nurturing voice to someone experiencing the harsh reality of loving a toxic person more than they love themselves. It is for anyone who has struggled with seemingly inescapable and serious depression and anxiety. It is also extremely informative for anyone on the outside looking in, desperately wanting to help a loved one in an abusive relationship and/or lost in excessive sadness and fear.”



Through “Inside Out,” Nyla truthfully and shamelessly explores topics like depression, anxiety, mental health stigma, toxic relationships, suicidal ideation and attempts, spiritual catharsis, and the long road to building oneself back up in the wake of trauma. Ultimately, “Inside Out” is an uplifting and transformative read that offers an exploration of self and meaning in life through deeply personal prose and poetry.



Nyla V., who writes under a pen name, is an author of poetry, essays, and memoirs on the struggles of the human condition and mystery of existence. She is particularly drawn to writing on topics close to her, such as her personal experiences managing decades of treatment-resistant anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Nyla holds a master’s degree in human services with a concentration in school counseling from Capella University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from City University of Seattle, and she is a Nationally Certified Counselor and member of NAMI. Nyla is also a board member of Walt’s Waltz – a South Carolina-based nonprofit organization focused on ending the stigma surrounding mental health conditions by providing support and education. She currently resides in Seneca, S.C. To learn more, please visit www.truthandpoetry.blog.



